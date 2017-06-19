Vahan Shakhpazyan of 12Up looked at three teams that Chris Paul should consider in free agency, and the Utah Jazz made the list at No. 3.

Speaking of why Paul should look at the Jazz, Shakhpazyan wrote, "The team that beat his team should be on Chris Paul's list. Why? They have an up-and-coming star in Gordon Hayward and a DeAndre Jordan-esque young big man in Rudy Gobert, who would probably become an All-Star since Paul will make him an even better player. On top of all that, the Jazz have plenty of depth and are a rising team that is well coached. If Paul joins Utah, they instantly become a top-three team in the West and legitimate contenders."

The San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers came in at No. 1 and 2.

BYU vs. Alabama a top-10 mid-major non-conference game

Austin Brown of SB Nation's Mid-major Madness looked at the top mid-major non-conference college basketball games for 2017-18, and the matchup between the BYU Cougars and the Alabama Crimson Tide made the list.

Speaking of the Cougars, Brown wrote, "BYU was a picture of inconsistency last season. The Cougars had great wins against Gonzaga, Princeton, Colorado, and Cal State Bakersfield, but also brutal loses against Pepperdine, San Diego, Utah Valley, and Santa Clara. Most expect BYU to be better this year despite losing leading scorer Eric Mika to the NBA Draft."

Other links

And Finally...

Juan Jose Rodriguez of Athlon Sports ranked the 10 underrated, overachieving NCAA football coaches, and Utah headman Kyle Whittingham came in at No. 4.

Speaking of Whittingham, Rodriguez wrote, "Kyle Whittingham started his tenure as head coach at Utah with not one, not two, not three... but six consecutive bowl wins, including the Fiesta and Sugar Bowls at the conclusion of the 2004 and '08 seasons, respectively. His team’s only bowl loss came in the 2011 (Las Vegas Bowl), and he has since won his last four bowl appearances for a 10-1 postseason record."