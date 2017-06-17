Played with a lot of energy, played good defensively and shot the ball well during the workout. I think I did pretty good.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz on Saturday conducted what vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin said will in all likelihood be the team's final workout before Thursday's NBA draft.

If mock drafts are on target, the most marquee prospect at Zions Bank Basketball Center was Baylor forward Johnathan Motley, who many project will be taken in the early to mid-second round.

Motley was joined by Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss, Houston wing Damyean Dotson, North Carolina forward Isaiah Hicks, La Salle guard Jordan Price and Southeast Missouri State wing Antonius Cleveland.

"It was great," Motley said of how he felt the workout went. "Played with a lot of energy, played good defensively and shot the ball well during the workout. I think I did pretty good."

The 6-foot-9, 238-pound Motley, who led the Bears with averages of 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season as a junior, has a unique connection with the Jazz, thanks to being a collegiate teammate with Jake Lindsey, the former Olympus Titan standout who is the son of Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey.

"Dennis comes all the time to see Jake and also see us," Motley said. "It's just been a good relationship we've had throughout the years."

Motley said the Jazz GM, who was a guard at Baylor from 1987-1992, has gone so far as to offer the athletic forward some pointers about what to work on, with consistent outside shooting and finishing over longer defenders being chief among them.

Asked about a player he tries to model his game after, Motley pointed to someone else with Jazz connections, former forward Paul Millsap.

"He started in the league just as a rebounder and developed as an All-Star caliber player throughout his years," Motley said. "Hopefully I can take that same track."

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Dotson was an intriguing name on Utah's workout list from a few different perspectives.

He played two years at Oregon, where he made clutch buckets to beat both BYU and Utah as a sophomore. After the 2013-14 season, however, Dotson and two of his teammates were kicked out of the university amid allegations of sexual assault.

Dotson was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing and transferred to Houston, where he played out his final two years of eligibility. Still, he said team executives ask him about it when he goes to workouts.

"I just tell them the truth and just go from there," he said. "I knew it was going to come back, so it's not a challenge. It's just me telling the truth and being honest. That's the most important. Just being honest and telling the truth of what happened. I just learned from it."

As far as Perrin was concerned, there would have been "major apprehension" about bringing Dotson in for a workout had he been convicted of a crime, and Utah executives have done extensive background research on him.

Perrin said with prospects in such situations, he wants to see them be truthful and find out anything positive they've gained from the experience.

"You want to see if they've learned something from it," he said. "You want to see how humble they are in terms of adjusting to the situation also."

Gonzaga point guard Williams-Goss said he's built a relationship with perhaps the university's most famous alum, Hall of Fame floor general John Stockton.

The two worked out frequently before last season started, with Stockton giving the one-time Washington Husky a great deal of advice.

"John Stockton was a great resource for me the last two years being up in Spokane," Williams-Goss said.