SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not easy predicting what the Jazz will do with the 24th pick in the NBA draft — even if you’re the Jazz. With four selections, but none in the lottery, it’s like playing darts blindfolded.

You might luck out and hit the bull's-eye, or you might put out someone’s eye.

Utah also has the No. 30 selection of the first round and the 12th and 25th picks of the second round. There’s no consensus on what players the Jazz will take, but regardless of who’s available, there should be room for somebody on the roster. That’s because backup will probably be needed at several positions next year. Amazing but true: The team that tied for the fifth-best record in the league, and was rated the best bench in the NBA by CBS.com, could wind up understaffed. Considering free agent uncertainty, and diminishing returns by some current players, this could be a promising year for draftees. Hiring now! Benefits included! Apply within.

The Jazz could look far different in fall camp than they did when the playoffs ended. If Gordon Hayward leaves, the remaining small forward choices would be a regular Joes: Joe Johnson or swingman Joe Ingles. Both had great moments last year, but neither is a fitting replacement for Hayward. Ingles is a restricted free agent, thus putting the Jazz in the position of deciding just how much is too much money to keep him.

Right now the Jazz’s best move would be to lock Hayward inside his house until the danger of fleeing passes — exactly as the Clippers did with DeAndre Jordan two summers ago.

Some say the Jazz could improve by drafting SMU small forward Semi Ojeleye, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound combination forward. A couple of websites have predicted Utah will land Bam Adebayo, a 6-10 big from Kentucky who has a 7-3 wingspan. This would be a sensible choice, because the Jazz simply cannot get too many athletic, multi-position players.

Although the Jazz are strong at center with Rudy Gobert, backup Jeff Withey is another a free agent. If the shot-gobbling Frenchman gets injured, the Jazz might end up with Inspector Clouseau at the 5 position. Power forward Derrick Favors — who slides to center at times — is becoming an injury concern, as well as a trade possibility. With that in mind, some believe the Jazz will draft Michigan’s D.J. Wilson, who, like Adebayo, is 6-10 with a 7-3 wingspan.

Boris Diaw is under contract for another year, but is age 35. Trey Lyles had a promising rookie season but slumped in Year 2.

Six-foot-10 swingman Ivan Rabb, from Cal, is a draft consideration, as he’s being projected as a 20s pick. UCLA’s T.J. Leaf, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon, Australia’s Terrence Ferguson and Creighton’s Justin Patton are all players of interest, if still available when the Jazz pick.

Meanwhile, the point guard issue never fully goes away. George Hill is an unrestricted free agent, as is Shelvin Mack. Dante Exum is still developing oh-so-slowly, and Raul Neto is a career reserve. Guards Derrick White of Colorado and Jawun Evans of Oklahoma State have been mentioned as possible draftees.

Rodney Hood, the Jazz’s oft-injured 2-guard, had a slip in production last season. Ingles was nice insurance, but could now be too expensive to maintain. Alec Burks? He’s seldom healthy.

No draft speculation would be complete without the “local” angles. Swanigan spent part of his teen years fighting for survival in Salt Lake’s back streets. Duke shooting guard Frank Jackson, from Alpine, is an obvious story.

Various names from foreign countries have been floated, too.

But if Hayward and Hill leave in free agency, and Favors gets hurt or traded, that makes Gobert the only first-rate player on the team. He was a late first-round gift — exactly what they’re looking for this year.

In 2013, Denver used the 27th pick to claim Gobert and trade him to the Jazz. At his introductory press conference, he was wearing a silver dinner jacket that made him look like a gigantic concierge, not an All-NBA star. That’s why forecasting late first-round picks is so tricky. There could be another Gobert waiting. The Jazz can only hope.