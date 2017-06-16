Myron Medcalf of ESPN looked at the best college basketball job in each state, and the BYU Cougars won out in Utah.

Before talking about the best job in each state, he laid out the criteria that were used, saying, "We've considered success relative to expectations, fan fervor, salary, job security, facilities, tradition, institutional support, staying power and recent level of drama."

As for the Cougars getting the nod in Utah, Medcalf wrote, "The Marriott Center in Provo is widely recognized as one of the nation's toughest venues for opponents. Dave Rose, who recently signed a five-year extension, fields competitive teams with 11 NCAA tournament appearances since 2000."

Gordon Hayward ranked the third best free agent

Hoops Hype released it NBA free agent rankings and Gordon Hayward came in at No. 3 on the list.

Speaking of Hayward they wrote, "The versatile forward becomes a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Boston and Miami are expected to be in the mix for his services."

Two other Jazz players landed in the top 50 with George Hill coming in at No. 13 and Joe Ingles at No. 43.

Talking about Hill, they wrote, "The always reliable Hill had his best year on the offensive end. Missed a lot of games, though."

As for what Ingles brings to the floor, they wrote, "Doesn’t put up great numbers, yet quietly helps his team a lot. Excellent role player."

Shelvin Mack made the list at No. 94 while Jeff Withey came in at No. 129.

James Hansen, a contributor for SB Nation's SLC Dunk, came up with a video game-style video of Rudy's (Rudy Gobert) Quest for DPOY, and it's a must-watch for Jazz fans.

Rudy Gobert even took notice of the video on Twitter, and retweeted it with the caption, "That's dope. 🔥🔥🔥."