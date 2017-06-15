SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced the team's full schedule for this year's Utah Jazz Summer League.

The four-team round robin-style event will be held July 3, 5 and 6 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah. The Jazz, Spurs, 76ers and Celtics will each play each other one time before moving on to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Jazz will play the Spurs on July 3 and the 76ers on July 5 and finish with the Celtics on July 6.

Utah posted its entire summer league schedule on Twitter.