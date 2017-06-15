When Damian Lillard isn't on the court being an NBA All-Star for the Portland Trail Blazers, he's usually in the studio producing music. Lillard doesn't have much downtime in his life. But when he gets some, he makes sure to spend it on Twitter with his fans.

On Wednesday, Lillard took part in a standard question-and-answer session on the social media network, but unlike some of his peers who do similar interactions with their fans, he didn't shy away from any inquiries.

One fan asked Lillard where he would like to play if the Blazers no longer wanted him. Lillard's response was surprising but showed his willingness to return "home."

If blazers said they didn't want me... Utah Jazz or Lakers https://t.co/jep3V9qRsS — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

Lillard, a California native, wasn't highly recruited out of Oakland High School and took one of the only offers he got, from Weber State University.

During his four-year college career in Ogden, Lillard burst onto the NCAA scene as one of the best scoring guards in the nation. In his last season at Weber State, Lillard averaged 24.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent from three and 88.7 percent from the free-throw line.

When it came time to enter the 2012 NBA draft, Lillard was still widely unknown as a prospect, but he quickly separated himself from the competition during predraft workouts, where he regularly displayed his range from the perimeter.

Portland gambled and chose Lillard with the sixth overall pick, passing on other highly coveted prospects such as Harrison Barnes, Andre Drummond and Austin Rivers, who was considered one of the best guards in his draft class at the time.

From then on, the Blazers became Lillard's team.

Averaging 22.9 points and 6.5 assists per game in his first season, Lillard became the fourth player in NBA history to unanimously win the Rookie of the Year award. Lillard has since made the NBA All-Star team twice and has been All-NBA three times in his career.

Once thought of as an undersized volume scorer, Lillard has become one of the best young guards in the NBA. For that reason, the Blazers rewarded him with a five-year, $137 million contract extension that will run through 2021.

The only way the Jazz can realistically acquire Lillard is if the Blazers decide to trade him, which seems highly unlikely at this juncture. But his desire to want to play at home, even if it's not possible, is something fans can cling to.