Josh Riddell of Draft Express did an in-depth scouting report of former BYU big man Eric Mika.

After talking about Mika's LDS Church mission and his production at BYU, Riddell turned his attention to how he sees Mika, saying, "Mika isn't the most skilled offensive player, but he makes up for it with a relentless work ethic and never-ending motor."

Riddell then talked about Mika's feel for the game, pointing to assist numbers and Basketball IQ before looking at Mika's work on the offensive glass, saying, "Mika is a tireless offensive rebounder, and he finished with 4.3 per 40 minutes, fourth among all players in our top-100. While he can track down loose balls, he may not be an automatic finisher against NBA size when he doesn't have a lane for a putback dunk, and has to bring the ball down."

Riddell then breaks down some of the areas where Mika needs improvement, spots where he has potential and things he did well at the college level, before saying, "He may need a few additional years of seasoning to refine his offensive skill set and get stronger, but with his energy and eagerness to rebound, teams will continue to monitor his progression to see if he can round out his game to fill the roles NBA teams are looking for in their big men."

Gordon Hayward a playoff winner

Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated went through the NBA playoff winners and losers, and one of the winners he listed was Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward.

Speaking of Hayward, Nadkarni wrote, "Hayward is a free agent to be, and while he couldn’t help the Jazz steal a game from the Warriors, he improved his game during the postseason, which means teams will be lining up to give him a max contract in July. Hayward was always going to be a max guy this offseason, but the slight uptick in his production in his second postseason appearance should help organizations breathe a little bit easier when handing him a big check."

After talking about Hayward's ability on the offensive end, Nadkarni closed by saying, "Whoever ends up with Hayward—the Jazz? Celtics? Heat? — will not regret the signing."

Other links

And finally...

Former Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles was miked up for Denver Broncos Rookie Day where the rookies spent time giving back in the community. Bolles talked as the Broncos were shown packing boxes at the food bank and spent time with kids at the Boys and Girls Club.

Not only has Bolles proved his value in the community but also on the field as he has earned some time playing with the starters in Broncos minicamp, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.