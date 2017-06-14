Everybody wants to hear their name called, but it’s not the breaking point or the end if you don’t. I’m ready for it. I’m never going to get anything handed to me, so I’m ready to just fight for everything.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jeremy Senglin was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the Salt Lake International Airport this week and was stopped by a couple of basketball fans who recognized him.

“It feels like home here,” Senglin said.

Though Senglin isn’t exactly a household name in Utah, he definitely should be considering what he did at Weber State the past four years.

Depending on how his workout with the Utah Jazz went on Wednesday — and how the organization feels about his NBA ceiling — he definitely could become better known in the Beehive State sports world this summer.

To his credit, Senglin, the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer and the Big Sky Conference’s most prolific 3-point shooter in history, made the most of his opportunity to audition for the team he’s cheered on for years.

“He looked good,” Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin said. “He shot it pretty well like we knew he did. He competed really hard, played pretty good defense. I thought he had a pretty good workout.”

Senglin is undersized as a two-guard at 6-foot-1 and needs to make defensive improvements, but the capable scorer is hoping to carve out a role on an NBA team like Ian Clark (Golden State) and Bryn Forbes (San Antonio) have managed to do in recent years.

Senglin can certainly shoot the lights out. The two-time All-Big Sky first-teamer showed that while hitting 42 percent of his deep shots at Weber State during a four-year career in which he averaged 16.8 points and scored a whopping 2,078 points. He averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a senior and finished his career ranked in the Wildcats' top 10 list in 12 different categories.

He believes he’s shown his long-range shooting prowess to NBA teams he’s worked out for over the past couple of weeks, too. Wednesday’s workout was his eighth. He’s previously shown his stuff for the Knicks, Nets, Pistons, Mavericks, Rockets, Lakers and Hawks.

“That’s everybody’s difficult thing to get past when they’re a great shooter in college but can’t extend the range to NBA range … and that’s what I’ve shown them,” he said. “I can play on-the-ball (defense) as well.”

Senglin couldn’t have been happier to have a chance to work out for the Jazz.

“It’s amazing. Yeah, I watched them for four years straight and as a kid, too, because I liked Deron Williams growing up, so I liked the Jazz,” said the 22-year-old Senglin, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and played high school hoops in Texas.

“Actually getting the chance to work out with them (the Jazz) and get the opportunity for the coaching staff to look at me is great.”

Senglin, a long-shot draftee, worked out with Indiana guard James Blackmon, Dayton guard Charles Cooke, Eastern Washington big Jake Wiley, Alabama big Jimmie Taylor and Texas A&M Community College big Rashawn Thomas.

As a bonus, the entire purple-clad Weber State basketball coaching staff was on hand to support him.

“It was fun. It was cool to have the whole coaching staff here, all the assistants here and everything,” Senglin said. “Weber State supports each other. They showed love and came out to see me, and I loved it.”

Senglin was hoping to run into his pal Joel Bolomboy, but unfortunately the Jazz rookie and former Wildcat standout wasn’t in town during his visit. Senglin said they speak almost every day and is appreciative that one of his best friends has given him support and advice through this pre-draft process.

“I’ve been talking to Joel probably like every day,” he said. “He’s been a good mentor for me.”

Senglin credited Weber State great Damian Lillard for reaching out to him, too. He’s touched that the Blazers star would do that and said Lillard told him, “You’ve got to make your own way and prove them wrong because you can play.”

That’s Senglin’s attitude, too. He’s determined to persevere and push his way into an opportunity to play at the highest level as Lillard, Bolomboy, Eddie Gill and Harold Arceneaux have been able to do from Utah’s oft-overlooked NBA pipeline.

“If I don’t hear my name on draft night, that’s not the end of the road. You still have summer camp, mini-camps, a lot of other things as well,” Senglin said. “Everybody wants to hear their name called, but it’s not the breaking point or the end if you don’t. I’m ready for it. I’m never going to get anything handed to me, so I’m ready to just fight for everything.”

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody