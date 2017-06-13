Jeremy Senglin will get his chance to work out for the Utah Jazz.

The former Weber State guard is one of six players the team is bringing in for pre-draft workouts on Wednesday at the Jazz practice facility.

Senglin (6-foot-1, 187 pounds) worked out with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

He left Weber State as the school's all-time leading scorer, with 2,078 career points, and set the program and Big Sky record with 345 career 3-pointers.

Last year, the Jazz selected Senglin's college teammate, Joel Bolomboy, with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft. The 2017 NBA draft is June 22.

Other players who will compete in Wednesday's workout include Indiana guard James Blackmon, Dayton guard Charles Cooke, Eastern Washington big Jake Wiley, Alabama big Jimmie Taylor and Texas A&M Corpus Christi big Rashawn Thomas.