Jamaal Williams, former Brigham Young University running back, celebrates after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers during an NFL Draft watch party at Williams' mother's home in San Bernardino, Calif. on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Though they had to wait a while for their names to be called during the 2017 NFL Draft, former BYU running back Jamaal Williams and former Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata made the list of NFL newcomers who could make an immediate impact.

Connor Orr of NFL.com wrote that Williams, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers, should have an immediate impact on his new team due to an opening in the depth chart caused by the departure of Eddie Lacy.

On Asiata Orr wrote, "At first glance, Asiata is a huge man with serious power (35 bench press reps at the combine). Dolphins head coach Adam Gase showed up a year ago and proved he wasn't afraid to mix up the offensive line if anyone was playing soft. Would he hesitate to do it again if a 6-3, 323-pound behemoth showed up and started throwing down with Ndamukong Suh?"

Woj says the Jazz have playoff staying power

Thanks to the work done by Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey, the Jazz should be in the postseason for years to come according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports' The Vertical.

Wojnarowski wrote, "Lindsey has engineered a textbook rebuilding job: Draft well, hire a great, young innovative coach with a penchant for player development, and slowly, surely supplement the roster with winning veterans. These Jazz were constructed and prepared for this 104-91 Game 7 dismantling of the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday night, for staying power in the playoffs for years to come."

Angie Treasure of 1280 The Zone poked fun at Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc River's misunderstanding of Jazz forward Gordon Hayward's last name.