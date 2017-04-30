Class 3A

Thursday’s first round

Upper bracket

Tooele (4-7-2) at North Sanpete (5-6-0), 4 p.m.

Ben Lomond (5-7-0) at Snow Canyon (12-2-2) 1, 4 p.m.

Cedar (4-12-1) at Ridgeline (11-2-0), 4 p.m.

Juab (7-5-0) at Stansbury (8-2-5), 4 p.m.

Lower bracket

Logan (7-6-1) at Dixie (11-2-3), 4 p.m.

Union (6-8-1) at Canyon View (13-2-0), 4 p.m.

Carbon (5-10-1) at Park City (8-3-1), 4 p.m.

Desert Hills (11-5-0) at Juan Diego (12-3-0), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s first round

Upper bracket

St. Joseph (4-8-0) at Millard (13-1-0), 4 p.m.

North No. 3 at Emery (11-4-0), 4 p.m.

Wasatch Academy (8-3-1) at North No. 2, 4 p.m.

Diamond Ranch (6-7) at Providence Hall (12-2-0), 4 p.m.

Lower bracket

Rowland Hall (6-6-1) at Manti (11-3-0), 4 p.m.

American Prep (7-6-0) at American Leadership (10-3-0), 4 p.m.

Delta (9-5-0) at Intermountain Christian (8-3-0), 4 p.m.

Gunnison (6-6-1) at South Summit (11-2-0), 4 p.m.

Note: Layton Christian plays at Waterford in final 2A North game on Monday, and the outcome of that game determines the No. 2 and 3 seeds between Layton Christian and Summit Academy.