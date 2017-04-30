UVU golf: Utah Valley finishes fourth at WAC Men's Golf Championship in Mesa

Blair Bursey tees off on Sunday during the final round of the 2017 WAC Men's Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

The Utah Valley University men's golf team finished fourth at the 2017 WAC Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club after shooting a final-round score of 9-over-par 293 for a three-day total of 31-over-par 883 (295-295-293).

The Wolverines finished behind tournament champion Seattle U (+15), second place UMKC (+19) and third place New Mexico State (+27). UVU finished ahead of UT Rio Grande Valley (+37) in fifth, CSU Bakersfield (+88) in sixth and Chicago State (+133) in seventh.

"It's a tough way to finish off the season," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "JT (Timmons) finished a great career for us and we wish him all the best in the future."

Cedric Laverdure (71-76-74), Ariel Elftman-Hanson (74-75-72) and Gabe Lysen (75-72-74) tied for 13th on the individual leaderboard after carding a three-round score of 8-over-par 221.

Elftman-Hanson recorded the lowest round of the day for UVU on Sunday, carding a 1-over-par 72. The junior recorded four birdies on the day, including three in his final five holes.

Blair Bursey shot 2-over-par 73 in Sunday's final round to finish in a tie for 20th with a three-round score of 10-over-par 223 (77-73-73). The junior tallied two birdies and 13 pars on Sunday.

JT Timmons carded a final-round score of 4-over-par 75 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 23rd on the individual leaderboard with a three-day score of 12-over-par 225 (75-75-75).

Grand Canyon's Vinnie Murphy won individual medalist honors after carding a three-round score of 3-under-par 210 (71-71-68). Seattle U won the team title at 15-over-par 867 (290-295-282) and earns the WAC 's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The WAC Championship wraps up the 2016-17 season for the Wolverines.

UVU highlights from the 2017 WAC Men's Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

