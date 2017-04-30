The Salt Lake Bees lost both games of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark, losing to the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-0 in Game 1 and 12-3 in Game 2.

El Paso’s big innings in Game 2 came in the first inning, when the Chihuahuas scored four runs, and the seventh inning, when El Paso posted six runs. Jamie Romak was 4-for-5 in the second game of the twin bill, hitting a double and a triple in the Chihuahuas' win. Romak finished the game with four RBIs to lead El Paso. Salt Lake scored three runs in the contest, with Kaleb Cowart leading the Bees with two RBIs.

El Paso blanked Salt Lake in Game 1, defeating the Bees 3-0. El Paso starting pitcher Matt Magill threw five innings, allowing only two hits and two walks. Relievers Carlos Fisher and Logan Bawcom combined to allow one hit and no walks to finish off Salt Lake. The Bees only had three hits, and were 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position. El Paso scored one run in the second inning, one run in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth inning.

MILLER EJECTED: Bees starting pitcher Justin Miller was ejected before he threw the first pitch of Game 1.

“Just miscommunication with the umpire,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said of Miller’s ejection.

Following Miller’s ejection, Alex Blackford started on the mound for Salt Lake, where he pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out six. Blackford was assigned the loss, dropping his 2017 record to 1-1. Miller returned to pitch in the seventh inning of Game 2, pitching two-thirds innings, giving up six runs (all earned) on six hits.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING: After Miller was rocked on the mound in the seventh inning of Game 2, and El Paso up by eight, Bees shortstop Matt Williams came in to pitch with two outs. In his third pitching appearance of his career, he gave up a hit and a walk but no runs.

“There’s really no reason to keep (Miller) out there at that point. He’s been going just about every other day, so there’s no reason for us to just continue to have him out there just to try and get that last out,” Johnson said.

HITTING A WALL: After collecting double-digit hits in each of their last 11 games, the Bees only mustered three hits in Game 1 of their doubleheader against El Paso. Previously, Salt Lake had collected at least seven hits in every game of the 2017 season.

UNIFORM CHANGE: On Sunday afternoon, for just the third time all season, the Bees wore their home white uniforms. Coming into game one, Salt Lake was 1-1 while wearing white uniforms. Following the Game 1 loss, the Bees changed into black uniforms for Game 2. Salt Lake has worn its black digs 11 times, and now has a 7-5 record while playing in them.

ROMAK RAKES: In Game 1, El Paso infielder Jamie Romak hit his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning, off Salt Lake pitcher Kelly. Romak’s 11 dingers are as many as the Bees have hit as a team, 11.

SHORTHANDED BULLPEN: Pitching with a depleted bullpen on the second game on a doubleheader, Salt Lake started right-hander Vicente Campos, who broke his arm in September 2016. Campos was placed on the disabled list in April and has only pitched one and two-thirds innings in 2017, giving up three runs — two home runs — in that time frame. Campos gave up six runs in two innings in Game 2.