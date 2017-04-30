FARMINGTON — The Utah Attorney General's Office has determined the fatal injuries a 28-year-old woman sustained while in custody of the Davis County Jail were not the result of criminal conduct.

The office announced Friday it had ended its investigation into Heather Miller's death. No criminal charges will be filed in the case.

Miller had been arrested on suspicion of drug possession on Dec. 20. An ambulance took her the next night from the Davis County Jail to an Ogden hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Miller died of an accidental fall that ruptured her spleen. Jail personnel told investigators she fell from the top bunk in her cell.

Miller's mother, Cynthia Farnham-Stella, says her daughter's death is suspicious. She has hired attorneys to look into possible civil litigation.