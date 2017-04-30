Two teenage boys were trapped in the cold waters of Hyrum Reservoir for about an hour Saturday before they were found by a search and rescue crew — thanks to a unique tip from dispatchers.

The teens, who had called 911 after slipping into the lake and were unable to climb back up the muddy bank, were told to yell "Utah Jazz!" to draw rescuers to their location.

The shouts helped crews track down the teens, and divert what could have been a "tragedy," said Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Locke.

"They were probably in the water for a better part of an hour before we were able to get them out," Locke said. "I'm glad they had a phone and we were able to make contact with them and get them out."

Locke said the two teens were fishing near the southeast side of the dam about 4 p.m. when the bank collapsed beneath their feet. The bank was too muddy for the boys to climb back out, but luckily they were able to call 911 from their cellphone.

A Cache County search and rescue team was able to record rough coordinates from their phone, but it took some time to narrow down their exact location. The crew, however, knew what to listen for, Locke said.

When rescuers found the boys, they helped them into their boat to bring them back to the boat dock, Locke said. They were cold and muddy, but neither needed medical attention.

Locke urged reservoir visitors to be cautious around lakes and rivers, particularly during a time of the year when runoff and lake levels are high.

"The banks will crumble," he warned.

Contributing: Sean Moody