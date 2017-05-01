Trade negotiations must be based on prudent economic planning and not on scoring political points.

The Trump administration has slapped a new tariff on Canadian softwood lumber imports, which is consistent with Steve Bannon’s recent remarks that the president is “maniacally focused on these trade issues.” The president sees this as a matter of fairness, and he told The New York Times that America “can’t let Canada or anybody else take advantage” of us. It would be logical to conclude, then, that Trump is more interested in scoring political points than making sound economic decisions.

Indeed, the economics of these tariffs are likely to do far more damage than good. According to a recent study by the National Association of Home Builders, a 15 percent tariff on lumber would raise prices of new homes by 4.2 percent at a cost of 4,666 full-time jobs. That’s a disheartening statistic, especially considering that the Trump tariff would be as high as 24 percent. It's particularly disturbing for Utah, where home and building prices are rising, making it increasingly unaffordable for families to establish a permanent residence.

This is one of the many problems with pursuing a protectionist trade strategy. Policies designed to save jobs inevitably cost other jobs. The jobs that are saved are highly visible, and elected officials more readily benefit from the gratitude of those who view the policies as politically engineered fairness. The jobs that are lost down the road, however, don’t disappear until long after and are much easier in the short term for politicians to ignore. But even though these opportunity costs are much harder to quantify, the economic devastation they catalyze is no less real.

It’s easy to see the appeal of protectionism. Free markets can seem unremittingly cruel, as the constant innovation and disruption make some jobs unnecessary or obsolete. History is replete with examples of well-intentioned governments that intervene in attempts to shield people from the consequences of a dynamic economy: The results are universally dismal. Even the wisest of leaders who try to plan an economy are incapable of managing the millions of pieces of information that the free market effortlessly processes. That's not to say government should not play a role in the economy. However, the best-laid plans of protectionists invariably produce low growth, noncompetitive industry and more poverty.

Winston Churchill once famously remarked that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried. It could be said of free markets as well. It’s ironic that President Donald Trump’s career in the private sector has not given him the kind of appreciation for the economic system that has personally served him so well. The Trump administration’s determination to interfere with the free flow of trade bears the hallmarks of all the good intentions of past protectionists, and it is entirely likely that its meddling will, in the long run, produce the same lamentable results.