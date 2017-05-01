Utah has one of the nation’s best economies and lowest unemployment rates. A driving force behind Utah’s strong economic engine is some of the nation’s most affordable electricity prices. Rocky Mountain Power is proud to join other leaders May 3-4 at the Governor’s Utah Energy Development Summit to continue to build on this position.

Rocky Mountain Power’s customers demand reliable electricity at the lowest prices possible. They also want the company to protect the environment. We are focused on delivering innovative solutions to meet those values.

When customers turn the switch, the lights should go on. Rocky Mountain Power diligently maintains and repairs its system to achieve 99.98 percent reliability — one of the top reliability records in the nation.

Our customers expect their reliable electricity at reasonable prices. We recently asked Utah regulators again to lower our customers’ electricity rates. Several factors are helping us keep costs low:

As a founding member of the Energy Imbalance Market, we are able to optimize our daily electricity purchases, which result in the lowest prices possible in the Western states. We take advantage of low-cost, and sometimes free, electricity when California produces more solar power than it can use.

Our Sustainable Transportation and Energy Plan (STEP) bill enacted by the legislature and signed by Gov. Gary Herbert in 2016 has resulted in real savings being passed on directly to customers.

The company recently announced our 2020 Energy Vision plan to invest $3.5 billion to upgrade our wind farms to generate 20 percent more energy, facilitate construction of 1,100 megawatts of new wind projects (equivalent to the annual use of about 166,500 homes), and build 140 miles of transmission line to deliver all that new wind power. Despite the sticker price, this plan will deliver savings to our customers over the life of these facilities.

Our new Subscriber Solar Program allows customers to buy solar power even if they cannot afford to install solar panels on their roofs. Subscribers are now buying power from a new 20-megawatt solar farm in Millard County.

The company is also connecting customers to more than 3.3 million solar panels from private solar farm developers in rural Utah at cost-competitive prices. Rocky Mountain Power was just ranked in the top 10 nationally for the amount of solar power connected to our system.

The company recently received a $4 million grant to build electric vehicle chargers along 1,500 miles of highways in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

In addition, the STEP legislation adds $10 million more during the next five years to help develop the electric vehicle industry in Utah.

Finally, our customers want us to provide choices and expand our use of renewable energy in a way that doesn’t increase costs. Rocky Mountain Power has embarked on some bold initiatives to meet both expectations:Being good environmental stewards isn’t new to Rocky Mountain Power. Our wattsmart energy-efficiency program has been in effect for 25 years and continues to lower emissions and help customers save energy and money. Our Blue Sky program is another affordable way to support renewable energy.

Rocky Mountain Power recognizes our customers have more energy options and they want even more. Keeping electricity reliable and affordable and adding more renewable energy is our way of serving customers who rightfully “want it all.”

Gary Hoogeveen is Rocky Mountain Power's senior vice president and chief commercial officer.