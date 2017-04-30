The Weber State men's golf team shot a 1-under-par 287 in the final round to finish in third place at the Big Sky Championships, which wrapped up on Sunday at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

"I'm really pleased right now with this as our last tournament of the year," said WSU head coach Scott Erling. "We've fought some injuries and some inconsistency this year, and I'm really proud of how the guys rallied together and had a good finish.

"Having all five of these players coming back and some good players coming in, we're really in a good position as a program to build upon this great performance. As long as we keep working hard as a group and as individual players, we'll have a great opportunity to come into this tournament next year and really compete for a conference title."

The Wildcats posted their best score of the week, improving by 16 shots over their opening round 303. Scoring was much improved throughout the field as the winds cessated at the course for the final day. Northern Colorado shot the low round of the tournament on the day with an 8-under-par 280 to jump Weber State into second place.

The Wildcats had each player finish in the top 25 of the individual leaderboard, with Kyler Dearden, Alex Herzog and Sean Badger each finishing in the top 10.

Sacramento State continued to play well, easily holding onto its second round lead to claim the team title. The Hornets shot 285 on the day for a tournament total of 874 and a 15 shot margin over Northern Colorado.

The Hornets were led by Aaron Beverly, who shot a final round 72 to finish with a three-round total of 1-under-par 215 to earn the individual medalist honors. Beverly edged Northern Colorado's Coby Welch, Hartford's Elias Gross and Sacramento State teammate Robert Parden by a single shot.

Kyler Dearden and Alex Herzog each shot a 2-under-par 70 in the final round to lead Weber State on the day.

Dearden was 2-over par following a pair of early bogeys, but he carded back-to-back birdies on holes 7 and 8 to get back to even par en route to posting a 36 on the front nine. Following a bogey on No. 13, Dearden birdied three of the final five holes to close with a 34. His three-round total of 4-over-par 220 was good for a seventh-place finish to head the team.

Alex Herzog birdied three of his first five holes on the day and added a birdie on hole No. 13 to fire a 2-under-par 70 in the final round. He recorded a three-round total of 5-over-par 221 to finish in a tie for eighth place.

Sean Badger carded a birdie on hole No. 6 against a pair of bogeys to go out with a 1-over-par 37 and closed strong with three birdies against a lone bogey on the back nine for a 34 coming in to post a 1-under-par 71. He went 1-over par in his final 36 holes of the tournament after opening with a 79 to wrap up the tournament with an 8-over-par total of 224 and a 10th-place finish.

Lee Shepherd posted three birdies on his card for the day as he shot 76 to finish with a total of 232. Boston Watts recorded a pair of birdies and an eagle en route to a final round 77. He matched Shepherd with a total of 232 as the pair tied for 22nd place overall.

The third-place finish is the highest for Weber State at a conference tournament since 2011 when the Wildcats earned the conference championship as a member of the America Sky Men's Golf Conference, which became the current field of teams when the Big Sky Conference reinstituted men's golf as a conference sport in the 2014-15 season.