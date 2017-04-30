View 26 Items
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) warms up before game 7 of the first round NBA playoffs series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
LAC
91
UTA
104
Full Box Score/Player stats
The Jazz closed out closed out the series against the Clippers in Game 7 and will move on to face the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

And ecstatic Utah fans took to Twitter to celebrate this huge road win.

Here's the Twitter reactions from Utah's win over the L.A. Clippers on Sunday:

Celebrate!

Jazz fans swarmed Twitter to celebrate their first playoff series win since 2010, including Senator Orrin Hatch's official Twitter account:

Derrick Favors steps up

Derrick Favors had a huge game with Rudy Gobert on the bench for much of Game 7 due to foul trouble. He finished the day with 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

Joe Johnson still doing Joe Johnson things

While fourth-quarter heroics weren't necessary in this game, Joe Johnson was still big in this win.

Gordon Hayward's hair still perfect even at the end of Game 7

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

