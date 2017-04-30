Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) warms up before game 7 of the first round NBA playoffs series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

The Jazz closed out closed out the series against the Clippers in Game 7 and will move on to face the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

And ecstatic Utah fans took to Twitter to celebrate this huge road win.

Here's the Twitter reactions from Utah's win over the L.A. Clippers on Sunday:

Celebrate!

Jazz fans swarmed Twitter to celebrate their first playoff series win since 2010, including Senator Orrin Hatch's official Twitter account:

See you for game 3 pic.twitter.com/WWfnkG25f9 — Austin Horton (@austinhorton) April 30, 2017

When your momma tells you that you get to go to Cancun a few weeks earlier than you expected! #Vacay #UTAatLAC #takenote pic.twitter.com/PguiJAqd4m — Dallin Laird (@aggielaird_3) April 30, 2017

Every year the @LAClippers are brutalized, beaten and sent home early in the @NBA playoffs. Please open your heart and help.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pIa2g9y09n — ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) April 30, 2017

Hey Steph How Do you feel about Facing The Jazz in the 2nd round? #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/mtRPX7L60q — #ThankYouRuss (@AhmaadSadek) April 30, 2017

Jazz all the way, you know it (📹: @ZDOG223) pic.twitter.com/5iXxP5TD7Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017

Well, this series ended better than we all thought after 11 seconds in Game 1 #UTAatLAC #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HkK4q1QBPk — Geoffrey Pedrajas (@Pedrounet) April 30, 2017

Who gets to start summer vacation early in La La Land? @LAClippers. #takenote of the @utahjazz. pic.twitter.com/rzOKckyxT2 — Alexander Ortega (@_aortega_) April 30, 2017

Gordon Hayward and the Jazz are moving on! Possibly the end of an era for the Clippers?!

Jazz: 104

Clippers: 91 pic.twitter.com/uHsNvYD9Kj — Ouchea Sports (@OucheaSports) April 30, 2017

Derrick Favors steps up

Derrick Favors had a huge game with Rudy Gobert on the bench for much of Game 7 due to foul trouble. He finished the day with 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

Derrick Favors is the first player since Kenyon Martin (2012) with a double-double off the bench in a Game 7. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/myPsXUoQ19 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 30, 2017

Derrick Favors (10p/9r) & George Hill (9p/3a) provided a huge lift for the @utahjazz in the first half of Game 7! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zf5drROikc — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 30, 2017

When you’re watching Derrick Favors and Boris Diaw end Paul Pierce’s career. pic.twitter.com/O6bL4bC7hm — Brandon Richard (@xBRICHx) April 30, 2017

Because we all saw the Derrick Favors Game coming... pic.twitter.com/v8ichJlzOS — Matthew L Glade (@matthewLksl) April 30, 2017

Derrick Favors fouled out with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in 30 HUGE minutes off the bench. 💪👏#TakeNote #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/YKh6yjVuKN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 30, 2017

Joe Johnson still doing Joe Johnson things

While fourth-quarter heroics weren't necessary in this game, Joe Johnson was still big in this win.

Clippers left Pierce for dead with Iso Joe pic.twitter.com/UVUZ7raBjH — Coach B ⛹🏾 (@TheButlerDid_It) April 30, 2017

Never forget what Joe Johnson did to Paul Pierce in a past life pic.twitter.com/LeLmX1i9WL — Zito (@_Zeets) April 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/_StephenC24/status/858807555065135104

Gordon Hayward's hair still perfect even at the end of Game 7

How does that hair look stay so perfect at the end of a game? #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/JXj9hPuFJB — Wiggler Jiggler™ (@B4eeL) April 30, 2017

Gordon Hayward's hair: 10 plus plus plus — Jen (@Jenlc23) April 30, 2017

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.