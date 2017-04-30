WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died Sunday after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

The driver of the vehicle abandoned his car and fled on foot after the incident, West Valley police said.

The hit-and-run occurred at 5504 W. 3500 South about 4 p.m. Police shut down 3500 South in both directions from 5600 West to 5200 West while they investigated the death.

The victim was riding west on his bike on 3500 South when he was hit. West Valley police said officers worked to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Officers were searching for the driver Sunday. He was described as a black man with medium-length dreadlocks tied in a ponytail wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Valley police at 801-840-4000.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.