Troopers have identified the three men who were taken into custody Saturday after a traffic stop turned into an all-day fugitive hunt.

MAGNA — Troopers have identified the three men who were taken into custody Saturday after a traffic stop turned into an all-day fugitive hunt.

Joseph Theodore Dodd, 22, Adrian Andrew Ladson, 22, and Darrion Martel Williams, whose age was not available, were booked into Tooele County Jail, the Utah Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The three were arrested after a trooper stopped a gray Nissan Rogue for a lane violation on eastbound I-80 about 10:30 a.m. near the Saltair resort. While the trooper was talking with the driver, two passengers got out of the car and ran.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene. The two passengers were located after a manhunt involving multiple police agencies.

One man fled into the mountains south of I-80, UHP said. Though troopers were investigating claims that a second man had carjacked a vehicle to head west, investigators on Sunday said a motorist volunteered to give the man a ride not knowing he was fleeing police.

One man was located with the help of the infrared cameras on the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter. The other was taken into custody in Tooele as he was getting into a taxi to go the Salt Lake City International Airport, UHP said.

Troopers found a couple of pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. What the three men were booked for was not immediately available Sunday.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.