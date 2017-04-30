SALT LAKE CITY — Nobody’s arguing the Boy Scouts of America hasn’t gone through some growing pains the past few years — from wrestling with whether to include openly gay boys (approved in 2013) and openly gay leaders (approved in 2015), to fighting declining membership that has dropped from a high of 4 million boys in the latter part of the 20th century to 2.4 million today.

But don’t tell any of that negative stuff to Dakota Jacobson and Scott Murphy.

Dakota and Scott are 24-year-old Scout staffers employed by the Great Salt Lake Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Dakota works with development, Scott with membership, but as soon as enough snow melts in the High Uintas, a time that is swiftly approaching, their desk jobs will turn into outdoor jobs at the Hinckley Scout Ranch in the heart of the Uinta range.

And from the looks of their knees shaking under the lunch table, if they had to run the 120 miles to get there, they’d do it.

“It’s why I got into Scouting,” says Dakota, who spends the winter months schmoozing (my term, not his) prospective donors to fundraise for the Great Salt Lake Council's myriad projects. “What you see when you get a donor is rewarding, but it isn’t like what you see in a kid's eyes you’re taking him backpacking for the very first time.”

Adds Scott, “I have an opportunity (during the winter) to get kids into the program. But what’s really rewarding is when I work at camp, when I can say, ‘Hey, this is what it can do for you,’ and watch that kid who might be scared, who maybe hasn’t had the opportunities, go back home and say, ‘I know what I can do now.’ The fact I get to give kids that opportunity, that makes Scouting the best job in the world.”

Neither Scott nor Dakota got into Scouting for the money. They’re not kidding when they say they could make more working at a grocery store. The appeal for them goes back to when they were boys themselves; they’d like to keep replicating what they felt at 12.

They come from different directions. Dakota is a Utah native who grew up in West Jordan, and as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, routinely joined the Scout unit in his ward as soon as he was old enough. By the time he was 14, he was an Eagle Scout. At 15, he hired on as a Boy Scouts of America staff member, working summers at camps in Millcreek Canyon, Bear Lake and at what was then known as East Fork of the Bear, the camp that has since transitioned into Hinckley Scout Ranch.

“I thought it was cool 10 years ago,” he says of the sprawling camp in the foothills of the Uintas that now incorporates the Monson Lodge, as well as separate facilities for boys, girls and a high adventure area with all the amenities, including all-terrain vehicles and the trails to ride them on.

“ATVs at a Boy Scout camp! Are you kidding me?” muses Dakota, who signed on to work full time at the Great Salt Lake Council three years ago after a Mormon mission to Brazil.

“I think you could say Hinckley Ranch is the nicest Scouting facility in the country,” says Scott, managing to even out-gush his cohort.

Scott knows what he’s talking about. Growing up in Minnesota, he belonged to a (non-LDS) Scout troop that traveled extensively to other camps around America. Like Dakota, he earned his Eagle by the time he was 14, and then, after graduating from Minnesota State University-Mankato with a degree in recreation, parks and leisure services, he applied to work full time for the Boy Scouts.

The BSA hired him and sent him to Utah, a place he calls “THE Scouting state.”

“I love Scouting, and I came to a place that couldn’t love it more,” he says, noting that the 320,000 boys enrolled in Utah account for nearly 15 percent of all Scouts nationwide.

Scott and Dakota have the weekend of June 2-3 circled on their calendars. That’s when a service camporee will usher in the summer season at Hinckley Scout Ranch. Thousands of Scouts and Scouters are expected to help cut and clear trees and debris around the brand-spanking-new Monson Lodge, named for Thomas S. Monson, president of the LDS Church and a longtime Boy Scout supporter.

A campfire extravaganza is planned for Saturday night, complete with Polynesian fire dancers, "Studio C" talent from BYU, a laser show and fireworks.

Then, on Monday, June 4, Hinckley Ranch will spring to life. With the sunrise, Dakota and Scott will be at Ridgeline High Adventure Camp, their outdoor office, ready and waiting to greet the first campers of summer.