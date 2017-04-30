SALT LAKE CITY — A fire that burned through an abandoned warehouse and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage Friday night was caused by illegal occupants likely experiencing homelessness, fire officials say.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke in the area near 400 W. 700 South at 9:18 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the warehouse in flames.

Firefighters then forced entry to the building and searched through the smoke and heat for any victims, but found none. Within 30 minutes the fire was extinguished and the smoke ventilated.

Salt Lake fire investigators determined the building had been abandoned for several years, with all utilities disconnected.

Investigators also found evidence of people likely experiencing homelessness illegally occupying the warehouse. They determined the fire was human-caused, but the exact origin and cause were still under investigation, Salt Lake City fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fire heavily damaged exposed insulation on the walls and ceiling. Fire crews also drilled holes int the roof to ventilate the smoke, fire officials said.