More than 70 volunteers from the World Mission Society Church Of God gathered in West Valley City to help clean a section of ground near and around the Jordan River on Sunday. The Jordan River runs through four of Utah's largest cities, providing water for drinking, irrigation, and industrial use. Throughout its existence, the Jordan River has experienced pollution from sewage, agricultural runoff and mining wastes, which is why the World Mission Society Church of God has partnered with the Jordan River Commission to conserve, protect and restore the river.