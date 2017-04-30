Utah Valley freshman catcher Basia Query's perfect day at the plate and game-high four RBIs guided the Wolverines to a series sweep of UMKC with a 12-3 run-rule victory in the WAC finale Sunday at Wolverine Field.

Query went 3-for-3 at the plate on the day en route to helping the Wolverines (15-21, 7-8 WAC) complete the three-game sweep of the Kangaroos (15-36, 5-10 WAC). With the win, Utah Valley ties for third place in the conference standings and earns the two seed for the WAC Tournament on a tiebreaker over Seattle U.

"This was a very important game, as we really wanted to clinch the two seed," Query said. "We came out today with all force and power and ready to play together as a team. The five-run first inning was key for us, and Lauren and Bailey both pitched extremely well. This was truly a team effort."

UVU got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-0 lead over the Roos. With the bases loaded, Query drove in two of those runs and reached second on the UMKC throw on her base hit down the left side that scored Lyndsay Steverson and Brittney Vansway.

Freshman Taylor Miller then gave the Wolverines their fifth run of the afternoon, as she hit a single up the middle to allow senior Taleigh Williams to come across the plate. After loading the bases to start the opening frame, Utah Valley scored back-to-back runs on walks to score its first two runs of the game.

The Roos answered in the top of the second with a two-run homer to left field by sophomore Maegan Rollow that cut UVU's advantage to 5-2. Rollow's shot brought home UMKC freshman Lia Lombardini, who reached first earlier on a fielder's choice.

Utah Valley continued its scoring onslaught with six more runs in the bottom of the second. Caragh Morris, Steverson and Miller each added RBI doubles during the frame and Query hit an RBI single up the middle for four more Wolverine runs.

In addition, Williams and junior shortstop Kirsten Andersen poured in RBI sacrifice flies to extend UVU's lead to 11-2 heading into the third inning.

Following a UMKC run in the top of the fourth, UVU answered in the last of the frame when Query blasted a solo shot out to left field for her fourth RBI of the day. Query's home run rounded out Utah Valley's scoring outburst in the game.

Junior Lauren Frailey earned her second win of the weekend in the circle for the Wolverines. Frailey (11-8) allowed just three hits and two runs in 3.0 innings of work for her 11th win of the season. Senior Bailey Moore then pitched very effectively for the final two innings of the ballgame for UVU as well, as she gave up just three hits and one run.

As a team, the Wolverines tallied a total of 14 hits on the day. Behind Query's 3-for-3 outing, four more Wolverines finished with multiple-hit outings as they recorded two hits apiece. Miller went a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Courtney Beavers finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Morris went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Vansway went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Steverson and Williams drove home two runs apiece for the Wolverines in the game as well.

The 7-8 WAC record, along with tying for third in conference play and earning the two seed for the WAC Tournament all mark program highs for Utah Valley.

With the WAC Tournament set for May 11-13, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the Wolverines will first conclude their regular season with a pair of non-conference in-state games. UVU first welcomes Weber State to town for Senior Day on Wednesday, May 3, at 1:30 p.m., before concluding the regular season at No. 21 BYU on Monday, May 8.

The second-seeded Wolverines will then open WAC Tournament play against No. 3 Seattle U on Thursday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that contest will advance on to the semifinal game that will be played on Friday, May 12.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.