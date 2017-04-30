Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) goes to block a shot from LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) in the first half of game 7 of the first round NBA playoffs series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

The Utah Jazz are moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

The Jazz used a strong third quarter to pace them to a 104-91 Game 7 victory Sunday afternoon over the LA Clippers.

This marks Utahs first playoff series victory since 2010. The Jazz will face the Golden State Warriors.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 26 points. Rudy Gobert scored just one point in 13 minutes thanks to foul trouble, but Derrick Favors scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds in relief.

The Jazz shot 50 percent from the field. DeAndre Jordan led the losing side with 24 points.

THIRD QUARTER

The Jazz scored 33 points in the third quarter and lead by 16, 79-63.

Utah led by as many as 20 in the frame despite Rudy Gobert picking up his fourth foul early.

Derrick Favors and Gordon Hayward have combined for 32 points to lead the Jazz.

SECOND QUARTER

The Clippers scored just 15 points in the quarter, and the Jazz lead, 46-39 despite Rudy Gobert only playing five minutes total in the half.

After picking up two fouls in the first quarter, Gobert got his third at the 10:02 mark of the second. Derrick Favors leads the Jazz with 10 points in relief of Gobert.

Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan have 11 points apiece to lead LA.

The Clippers have eight turnovers while Utah has four. The Jazz have 14 assists, while the home team has just seven. Utah has six steals, while LA has just one.

FIRST QUARTER

The Utah Jazz held a six-point lead partway through the frame but struggled down the stretch, allowing the LA Clippers to tie the game at 24 after the first quarter.

Rudy Gobert exited the game just three minutes in with two fouls, but Derrick Favors stepped up, scoring six points. Gordon Hayward leads the Jazz with seven.

Chris Paul leads all scorers with nine.

Utah is shooting 50 percent from the field.

