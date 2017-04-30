The Dixie State women’s distance track team closed its debut season on Friday and Saturday at the 2017 Pacific West Conference Championships in San Diego.

The Trailblazers competed in five events (four track, one field) at the meet and set two program records to go with five other personal-best marks.

Sophomore Rebecca Opoulos cruised to a program record in the 400m hurdles, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:04.79 in the preliminaries. Opoulos qualified for the finals, logging a time of 1:05.33 in the final round.

Freshman Gemille Eldredge shattered the program record in the discus, tossing a career-long 27.57m (90 feet, five inches) to eclipse the previous mark by more than two meters.

Five others set personal-best marks at the meet, including freshman Alyssa Haring (42:01.12) and sophomore Katy Brandon (42:32.63) in the 10,000m, along with freshmen Gabby Royle (12:37.83), Heather Lacey (13:05.43) and Mia Smith (13:16.68) in the 3,000m steeplechase.

