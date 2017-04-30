On Saturday night, Real Salt Lake was looking to put last week's loss behind it as it traveled to play Sporting Kansas City. RSL was without starting goalie Nick Rimando and starting midfielder Kyle Beckerman due to injuries. With these key figures down for the away team, Sporting KC took advantage early with a goal in the 17th minute by Benny Feilhaber. Two goals followed in the 51st minute by Dom Dwyer and in stoppage time by Gerso Fernandes. No one scored for RSL, marking the fourth time it has been shut out this season.

Matt Van Oekel (4) — For the man who was covering for Rimando, it didn't turn out the way he wanted with three goals scored on him. The last goal was one he couldn't get his hands on as Fernandes maneuvered around him. Still, the offense didn't really help.

Chris Schuler (4.5) — In the waning minutes of the match, Chris Wingert and Schuler didn't communicate as Fernandes got behind for a goal to add insult to injury.

Chris Wingert (4) — Wingert's poor challenges through the match allowed Sporting KC to thread the needle with pinpoint passes through the back line. The line didn't look in-sync or together.

Demar Phillips (4.5) — Time and time again, it seemed Sporting Kansas City got in behind the defense. Unfortunately, it happened a lot on Phillips' side because of the team's need to keep him forward to help an offense that was lacking.

Danilo Acosta (5.5) — On a day marked by three opponent goals, Acosta was aggressive, even in defeat. At only 19, the young man is learning quickly on the fly, but he's got to get better for this struggling team.

Sunday Stephens (4.5) — Losing Beckerman to injury allowed Stephens into the lineup. With Stephens in the midfield, Real struggled to assert its dominance and got more and more spread out as the match progressed, allowing Sporting KC to move forward with ease.

Albert Rusnák (4.5) — After successive matches with a goal, Rusnák failed to produce. With three shots, none of them were on target.

Luke Mulholland (5) — Mulholland did his best to control possession for RSL. However, the team lacked energy and creativity.

Yura Movsisyan (4.5) — It is hard for RSL when its leading goal scorer doesn't get the team on the board. That was true on this night as well.

Joao Plata (4.5) — With Sporting KC scoring early in the match and shortly into the second half, it was easy for it to pack the box against RSL's offense. This resulted in Plata not getting much room to work.

Brooks Lennon (4.5) — Lennon was not the same offensive threat, like he has been the last few matches. Teams are starting to pay more attention to him on the attacking side of the field.

Substitutes:

Luis Silva (4.5) — Silva entered in the 60th minute for Movsisyan. As a substitute, Silva did not produce results in his role coming off the bench. RSL needs production from him off the bench in a consistent manner.

Sebastian Saucedo (5) — In the 70th minute, Saucedo subbed into the match looking to provide a goal for the Claret-and-Cobalt. His addition in the remaining minutes did nothing.

José Hernandez (N/A) — Hernandez came in for Mulholland in the 85th minute, with RSL's hope all but lost.

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: sreinhard@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.