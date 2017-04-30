I’ve always associated the former editor of the Deseret News, John Hughes, with thoughtful journalism. Whether it was our Welsh backgrounds – John Hughes from Neath and my family a valley or two over from Maesteg – or the sincere mention of his name with much admiration by my father, who knew him when John was editor of The Christian Science Monitor and both worked for the Christian Science Publishing Society.

So it was with vested interest I noticed the recent article by Professor Peterson in your venerable paper, “Defending the Faith: The Unexpected Book of Mormon”. In his comparison of “prophets” of other faiths, relative to Joseph Smith, Dr. Peterson rightly notes that Mary Baker Eddy’s founding text, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, is quite different in character. As one who studies and dearly appreciates both the Scriptures and this textbook, I would share this thought.

No doubt those who follow in a particular faith to the point of sincere practice of its precepts, find a depth of heart and consciousness that can’t be learned and appreciated in any other way. While I have read parts of the Book of Mormon, I have not practiced its teaching, so can only respect from a distance the reverence that special text has for those who do.

Likewise, the life-work of Christian Scientists is more than one of studied texts. At our best, it is the simple and humble witnessing of healing and regenerating proofs born out of Scriptural inspiration and ever enlightening insight gained through Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures. Taken together, the Bible and Science and Health serve as the Pastor of our denomination.

Neither Christian Scientists nor Mrs. Eddy in her writings commonly refer to her as prophet so much as a spiritual “discoverer.” She referred to her discovery as the “Science” of the laws of God, yet provable today, taught to mankind by Christ Jesus and discernable in the lives of Biblical Patriarchs, Ruth, the Prophets, the Apostles, the Magdalene, the early Christian followers, Paul and others who stand as witness of the real nature of man in relation to God.

Like Joseph Smith, she also founded a church – the Church of Christ, Scientist. In sum, it is a church of provable, primitive Christianity. So, while there may not have been others sitting in her attic room while she inscribed the holy and, as she felt, divine inspiration that became the text of her discovery, there were in her day and are today, many of us giving witness to its active, relevant spirit in our lives of modest proofs and great gratitude.

I dare say it feels any different, in some respects, for those Latter-Day Saints, who, also, love their faith and strive to live it.

Rich Evans

Committee on Publication

The First Church of Christ, Scientist Phoenix, Arizona