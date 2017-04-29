SANDY — A Bluffdale police officer suffered minor injuries Saturday evening after he rolled his patrol car during a pursuit on I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Todd Royce said the chase began around 7:30 p.m.in Lehi when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation. Instead of pulling over, the suspect fled, heading north on I-15.

Royce said the Bluffdale officer, who was assisting in the pursuit, rolled his vehicle near the 10600 South on-ramp, with his vehicle ending up in the emergency lane on the northbound side of the freeway. Officers terminated the chase after the accident, but Royce said they were actively seeking the suspect, whom they had identifed and who also had outstanding felony warrants.

The Bluffdale officer, who Royce said only suffered minor injuries, was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure. UHP will be heading the investigation of the rollover.