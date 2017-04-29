SALT LAKE CITY — The LEGO Playball Tour was at Smith’s Ballpark Saturday night as part of a weekend with the Bees. The festivities included LEGO build stations, models and photo areas. Along with all the fun, Salt Lake and El Paso resumed their five-game series after a one-night hiatus.

The Bees built on past success, registering their 11th straight 10-plus hit game, but it wasn’t enough as the Chihuahuas pulled out an 8-7 win.

Former Bee Rafael Ortega led El Paso with three hits, while Carlos Asuaje drove in three runs. Collin Cowgill, another renegade Bee, added an additional two RBIs for the Chihuahuas.

The Bees were led by shortstop Rey Navarro, who finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Shane Robinson chipped in an additional two runs for Salt Lake.

El Paso broke a close game wide open in the fifth inning when it erupted for six runs against Bees starter Manny Banuelos.

EVERYTHING IS AWESOME: Salt Lake outfielder Eric Young Jr. has been on quite a tear of late. With a fifth-inning single, the former Piscataway High School Chief extended his PCL-best hitting streak to 14 games. Through the past 10 games, Young is 25-47 (.531) with 14 runs scored and six RBIs. Young is currently second in the PCL with a .418 batting average, third in hits with 33, and fourth in runs scored at 17. Unfortunately, everything wasn’t completely awesome Saturday as the Chihuahuas put an end to his nine game multi-hit streak.

FIRST TRY: Coming into the contest, Banuelos had been one of the stalwarts as far as Bees pitchers are concerned. In his four previous starts, the Gomez Palacio, Mexico, native was 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA and, perhaps more notably, the Bees were 3-1 when he took the mound. Things started off well enough for Banuelos in his fifth start. The left-hander struck out El Paso leadoff batter Franchy Cordero as part of a one-two-three inning. In fact, through the first four innings, Banuelos gave up zero runs on five harmless hits. Everything fell apart in the fifth, however, as El Paso erupted for six runs on four hits.

“He kind of just got away from the things that have made him successful,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said. “He left a few pitches up and fell behind in the count quite a bit. It was just one of those nights. He will be back out there in five days doing it again.”

PART OF A TEAM: Banuelos isn’t the only Bees pitcher to have success this season. Troy Scribner is 2-0 with a 2.87 ERA through three early season starts, while fellow starter Luis Diaz is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA. As a collective, Bees pitchers sport a 4.79 ERA. If that team earned run average holds for the duration of the season, it would mark the first time since 2008 that Salt Lake would finish with an ERA under five.

********

BEELINES

Chihuahuas — 8

Bees — 7

In short: Despite their 11th straight game with 10-plus hits, the Bees fell to the Chihuahuas. El Paso infielder Carlos Asuaje led the way for the visitors with three RBIs.

Record: 14-8

Up next: El Paso RHP Matt Magill (1-1, 1.88) at Salt Lake RHP Alex Blackford (1-1, 5.27), Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

EMAIL: twood@deseretnews.com