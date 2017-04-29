After sweeping last week’s series against No. 7 Arizona, Utah baseball lost two out of three games at home against Washington State, which is currently sitting in last place in the Pac-12.

On Saturday afternoon, the Utes fell 5-4 to the Cougars in front of an announced crowd of 2,044 red-clad fans at Smith’s Ballpark. Starting pitcher Josh Lapiana pitched 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits, four runs (all earned), walking three and striking out one.

“We gave up one run too many,” Utah head coach Bill Kinneberg said. “When we lose — particularly at home — it hurts, and those are games that we needed to try to win.”

The Utes had 10 hits in 34 at bats, and struck out five times. Utah hit into two double plays and left seven men on base.

“We didn’t get our offense going this weekend. They (Washington State) pitched very well against us, but we didn’t swing the bats like we’re capable of doing,” Kinneberg said. “Too many free outs, and we didn’t get the job done on the offensive side.”

In the bottom of the second inning, after Zack Moeller tripled to deep right field on a 0-1 pitch, Chandler Anderson brought him home with a ground-out RBI to put Utah’s first run on the scoreboard.

A single from Washington State’s Danny Sinatro led off the top of the third inning, and he advanced to third via a single and a ground-out. A Dillon Plew double, smacked down the right-field line, plated Sinatro and tied the contest at one. A one-out ground-out single brought home Andres Alvarez, who singled earlier in the inning, to home plate — giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Dallas Carroll hit a leadoff single through the left-side gap, then advanced to second on a balk by Washington State’s Anderson. Carroll advanced to third on a Hunter Simmons single, then Moeller rifled Anderson’s pitch up the middle to score Carroll and tie the game again. A sacrifice bunt by Utah’s Anderson advanced Simmons to third with only one out, and a sacrifice fly from Josh Rose put the Utes on top, 3-2.

The first two batters of the fifth inning for Utah, Ellis Kelly and DaShawn Keirsey Jr., both reached base — on an error and a single, respectively — before Dominic Foscalina moved them over on a sacrifice bunt. After a Carroll pop-out, Washington State intentionally walked Simmons, bringing up Moeller with two outs, but Cougar pitcher Ryan Walker got Moeller to fly out to center field to keep the game within one run.

Washington State loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with no outs, and a shot by Cal Waterman brought two runs home to put the Cougars on top 4-3 — and sent Utah starting pitcher Josh Lapiana to the dugout. Junior pitcher Tanner Thomas took the ball with one out and men on second and third, and struck out Alvarez and got Plew to fly out to escape the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Shane Matheny led off with a triple and scored on a Justin Harrer double to center field, giving Washington State a 5-3 advantage.

Kelly doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Keirsey reached first — sending Kelly to third — putting runners at the corners for the Utes with no outs. A ground-out by Carroll plated Kelly to pull Utah within one run in what would be the last run of the game.

Twitter: @JoeAColes

Email: jcoles@deseretnews.com