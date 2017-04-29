Utah Valley junior Alena Gillespie (left-center) receives the baton on the exchange from freshman Angela Cardon (right-center) in the women's 4x100 relay at BYU's Robison Invitational on Saturday.

Utah Valley's women's 4x100 relay squad broke a school record in that event, while Utah Valley men's and women's track and field earned wins in five events this weekend at the BYU Robison Invitational at Clarence Robison Track and Field.

Sophomore Ashley Snyder, senior Sydney Bricker, freshman Angela Cardon and junior Alena Gillespie took first place in the women's 4x100 with a time of 45.89 seconds to set the Wolverine record. The record surpassed the quartet's previous top mark in school history set earlier this season (46.03 seconds) at the Long Beach State Invitational.

UVU also picked up another pair of victories in sprints, as sophomore Ashley Snyder (11.68 seconds) placed first with in the women's 100-meter finals and Alena Gillespie (24.06 seconds) took first in the women's 200-meter finals on the final day. Snyder's time in the 100 meters was a personal best and the third fastest in program history.

In addition, Snyder finished just behind Gillespie in the 200-meter dash in second with a time of 24.24 seconds.

Senior jumper Aimee Wheeler gave the Utah Valley women their fourth event win at the meet with a first-place finish in the women's long jump. Wheeler recorded a career best of 5.73 meters, which tied for the third farthest leap in UVU history.

In the men's 5,000 meters, senior Jason Lynch finished in first with a time of 14:57.35 to pace a one-two finish for the Wolverines in the race. Junior Tyson Lambert followed behind his senior teammate in second place, as he clocked a time of 15:06.40.

The Wolverines also added top-three podium finishes in six other events during the three-day meet.

In the running events, junior Savannah Berry (17:55.30) placed second in the women's 5K race, while unattached senior Lexi Shaw (1:01.19) was second in the women's 400-meter hurdles.

On the men's side, freshman Sean McGetrick added another second-place finish for UVU in the 110-meter hurdles. Freshman Andre Jones also found success in the 110-meter hurdles, as he finished in fifth with the 10th-best time in program history (14.70 seconds).

Freshman jumper Albert MacArthur landed in second place in each of his two events during the weekend. MacArthur posted second-place finishes in the men's triple jump with 14.66 meter leap and the men's long jump on a 7.03 meter jump.

Utah Valley's string of top-three finishes concluded with a third-place finish in the women's hammer throw by senior Chantil Martin (50.12 meters). Junior Chelsey Stegelmeier placed just outside the top three, landing in fourth for UVU with a hammer throw of 49.72 meters.

The Wolverines will use one final regular season tune-up at the Weber State Twilight Meet in Ogden, Utah, on May 3, before heading to the 2017 WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships the following week.