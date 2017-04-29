SALT LAKE CITY — Utah forward Kyle Kuzma confirmed that he’s been invited to the NBA Draft Combine May 9-14 in Chicago. The 6-foot-9, 221-pound junior, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors by averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Utes last season, has yet to hire an agent — leaving the door open for a return to college ball for his final season of eligibility after testing the NBA waters. He worked out for the Atlanta Hawks this week.

Kuzma is declining all media interviews until the combine is complete. Underclassmen have until May 24 to withdraw their names from consideration for the NBA draft on June 22.

ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman reports that former Salt Lake City resident Caleb Swanigan of Purdue has also been invited to the combine and has yet to hire an agent. The 6-foot-9, 249-pound All-American is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

