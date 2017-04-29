BYU forward Eric Mika reacts after a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Chicago. Illinois won 75-73. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BYU forward Eric Mika has been invited to participate in the annual NBA Draft Combine at the Quest Center in Chicago from May 9-14.

Mika declared for the draft in March, but he is maintaining his college eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Mika is one of more than 60 players who have been invited to the combine, including another former Lone Peak High star, guard Frank Jackson, who played for Duke as a freshman last season.

A 6-foot-10, 230-pounder, Mika returned home from his two-year LDS mission in Italy a year ago.

This season, Mika averaged 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He scored in double figures in all 34 games and recorded 17 double-doubles.

Players have until May 24, 10 days after the combine, to withdraw and preserve their college eligibility.