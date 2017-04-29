KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Real Salt Lake came into a soggy Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday with nothing but good memories since losing an epic 2013 MLS Cup match to Sporting Kansas City.

RSL was unbeaten in seven straight MLS regular-season matches against Sporting KC since then.

‘Was’ being the operative word. RSL’s string of success against its Western Conference rival came to an end after a decisive 3-0 Kansas City victory.

Sporting KC hasn’t lost a regular-season home match since May, and now has a club-record 13-game unbeaten streak at home.

The two clubs have a healthy distaste for one another, as evidenced by the 22 fouls and eight yellow cards handed out.

RSL’s goal coming in was to weather the first 15 minutes, which it did. Things went south directly after that point, however.

Sporting KC got on the board in the 17th minute. Benny Feilhaber took a short pass from Graham Zusi from just above the 18-yard box and powered a curling shot past Salt Lake keeper Matt VanOekel and into the side netting.

“Goals, as obvious as that sounds, really that was it,” RSL defender Chris Wingert said. “We got through the first 15 minutes, then they scored on a great strike. … We wanted to have a good start to the second half and unfortunately we gave up another one, and that put us behind the 8-ball for the last half hour.”

The home side put the game away early in the second half. Sporting KC forward Dom Dwyer outdueled Wingert for a long ball in the 51st minute. Dwyer cut right to create space, and calmly slotted the ball into the net for his third goal of the season.

“We give up the second goal, and we’re coming from behind in a place like Kansas City that’s not easy to play in,” RSL manager Mike Petke said. “So we didn’t do ourselves any favors today.”

Gerso Fernandes added the final tally in the last minute of stoppage time.

Salt Lake (2-5-2) put the ball in the net in the 28th minute, when a shot deflected off the back of Joao Plata and into the net. Sporting KC immediately protested that Plata was offside. Referee Jose Carlos Rivero fended off arguing from both sides by putting down a line of disappearing foam — normally reserved for setting up the defensive wall on free kicks — to confer with the assistant referee and rule Plata offside.

Plata also had a prime opportunity to equalize in the 42nd minute, but his shot from 7 yards out sailed high and wide.

That was the last of RSL’s serious scoring chances, despite outshooting Sporting KC 14-10. Only two of those shots were on frame.

Injuries have been a constant for RSL this season, and that didn’t change on Saturday. A pair of mainstays — goalkeeper Nick Rimando (hamstring) and midfielder Kyle Beckerman (calf) — didn’t make the trip to Kansas City.

“You can’t worry about what the lineup is going to be. One of the good things about our team heading into the season is we had a lot of depth, and unfortunately we lost some of that due to injury,” Wingert said. “That’s just part of a game, part of a long season.”

Petke agreed.

“It’s no excuse whatsoever. When we lose guys like that, it’s other guys’ opportunity to step up,” Petke said. “I thought Sunny and Luke (Mulholland) for large parts of the game did well for us, both defensively and in the transition to offense. But having said that, any time you come out losing 3-0, it’s tough to look for positives, but there were some.”

Things won’t get any easier. RSL welcomes Western Conference powerhouse FC Dallas on Saturday.

“It’s a process. We’ll get back onto the field on Tuesday and put the work in,” VanOekel said. “We all believe in his system and what he’s trying to accomplish here. We’ve all bought in, and now we’ll start to make our own luck.”