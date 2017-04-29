LOS ANGELES — At one point during Game 6 Friday night, Chris Paul turned to Paul Pierce and made a promise.

“You’re not ending your career in Utah,” Paul told the veteran.

Thanks to Paul’s tenacity and the Utah Jazz’s cold shooting, Paul made good on his word.

This would be a good time for somebody on Utah’s squad to follow through on a similar promise. The Jazz face a daunting task of trying to end Pierce’s illustrious career, beat the Clippers for the third time at Staples Center and continue their fun year while in L.A.

Don’t expect any bold predictions from this Jazz squad.

Don’t expect any backing down, either.

“Our players, there isn’t a nervousness about them. There’s a quiet confidence,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That, coupled with toughness, will give us a chance to be competitive and hopefully win the game.”

A victory would send the Jazz into a second-round showdown with the Golden State Warriors, who swept the Portland Trail Blazers. That series, whether Utah or L.A. wins this one, begins Tuesday in Oakland.

A loss would send the Jazz home for exit interviews with the coaching staff on Monday after the most successful season the organization has experienced in years. Utah hadn’t been in the postseason for five years and hadn’t won 50 games since 2009-10.

The Jazz are one win away from making the second round for the first time since 2010.

They’re one loss away from a long summer vacation.

“At this point in time, it’s obviously win or go home,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. “I think the atmosphere is going to be pretty loud. It’ll be a fun atmosphere. It’s going to be a physical game just like the rest of them.”

Unlike the other games, this one will be an early afternoon tipoff (12:30 p.m. local time, 1:30 p.m. MDT). It will be televised on ABC.

Snyder knows he won’t need to say much to get his team pumped up for the game.

“I think it is really simple. You just say ‘Game 7,’ particularly on the heels of tonight and some of these other games,” Snyder said after Friday’s 98-93 loss to a desperate Clippers team.

“This series has been a roller coaster for both teams. Tonight, I felt at the beginning of the game we were in a good place and we got outplayed in a number of ways. Fortunately, there is a Game 7. We go to L.A. It is a quick turnaround and it is pretty simple, we have to play better. There are a number of ways we can do that, but we got to do it.”

Shooting better will be the first step.

Utah only hit 41 percent of its shots against the Clippers, leading to a wasted opportunity to close out a more-experienced squad at home.

“Just forget about this game,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “Be confident and give everything and try to get this game. I just try to approach it like any game, just try to be focused and focus on the details and play hard, that’s it.”

This isn’t the first time the Jazz have faced adversity. It’s a team that won 51 games despite dealing with constant injuries and lineup changes.

When asked how his team will respond to the disappointment of losing Game 6 at home, Snyder pointed out that Utah has been adept at adapting during this series.

“We’ve been able to move forward this year pretty consistently,” the third-year Jazz coach said. “You could point to Game 3 as an example where you feel like you play well and you’re not able to close out the game. Game 4, Gordon steps out and can’t play. Disappointment in Game 1 of Rudy’s injury.”

Each time, the Jazz used those bumps to launch themselves forward to beat the Clippers.

“I think there’s a lot of those situations that we can draw on,” Snyder said. “It won’t even become something that mentally we’re trying to quote-unquote ‘get over’ as much as we’re trying to move forward and win the game.”

While being in a pressure-packed Game 7 on the road is new territory for many players on this team, it’s also one the Jazz feel like is within their grasp of overcoming. They might like to know the fact that the organization has never lost a first-round Game 7, either. (Utah overcame a 3-2 deficit to beat Houston in seven en route to the Western Conference Finals in 2007, their only other first-round series that lasted that long.)

“We don’t have a choice, really. It’s Game 7. We win or we go home,” Jazz wing Joe Ingles said. “There’s no ifs or buts or blaming anyone. We’ve been together all year. We’ve been through some tough stuff. This is another step in that.

“We can go home and mope and sit around and complain about it (losing Game 6) or we can get ready. It’s done now. Obviously we’d love to be sitting here getting ready for the next series, but we’re not. We’ll leave everything out there on Sunday.”

The Jazz have built confidence in knowing that they’ve responded — resiliency has been their strength all season — when the Clippers have gone ahead or put them in a tough spot.

“I think the key thing with that is you just understand whether you’re up or you’re down that it’s a 48-minute game,” Snyder said. “You can’t let up and you can’t give up.”