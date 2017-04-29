PROVO — Integrating a player into a lineup can be a challenge. Even if that player's name is Ben Patch.

The NCAA Tournament-bound BYU men's volleyball team has made do without the 6-foot-9 All-American for a good portion of the season, although Patch returned to full action during the Cougars' MPSF tournament semifinal match versus Hawaii. The result wasn't what many were anticipating, however, as the Rainbow Warriors won in straight sets — bouncing BYU from the tournament.

While Patch's stats were good, the team struggled in other facets of the game — particularly with passing and on the defensive end, according to BYU coach Shawn Olmstead. What the reintegration of Patch into the lineup had to do with the Cougars' deficiencies is hard to assess, although Olmstead noted the process of playing Patch in place of Tim Dobbert does come with some hiccups.

"Ben attacking and Tim (Dobbert) attacking come with two different (types of) sets," Olmstead said. "With Ben, you can kind of get it up through the roof and he goes from there. Tim is a little different — a different rhythm and tempo, and so there's some acclimation there."

Patch had been sidelined through about half of the season with a groin injury, with Dobbert playing admirably in his stead. But given Patch's past credentials and ability at the net, it's hard to keep him off the court.

According to Olmstead, Patch is largely over his injury concerns, with the team hoping to benefit as a result.

"He's making it through full practices, so that's a major step forward," Olmstead said, while noting Patch's injury issues may not be totally in the clear. "But he can go, as you guys have seen, so we can practice him 100 percent."

As for Patch, he's excited to be back — hoping to end his Cougar career with some fond memories, as his plans still include leaving the program for other ventures following this season.

"I really hope I leave a legacy of love," Patch said. "I love this school, I love this program, I love my teammates and I love the fans."

Patch's final go at a national championship begins on Tuesday with a play-in match versus Conference of the Carolinas champion Barton. Should the Cougars get past the Bulldogs, they'll advance to play MPSF champion Long Beach in the semifinal round on Thursday.

ROLLING WITH THE CHANGES: The MPSF conference is set to lose some longstanding members to the newly formed Big West Conference come 2018, which would in turn limit NCAA Tournament bid possibilities, should the tournament format hold pat with just six participants. Olmstead believes changes to the tournament may be coming, as a result, with a possible expansion into an eight-team field in place of the current six.

"I like that we're growing men's volleyball, and that's important," Olmstead said. "There's a push to expand the tournament, and I believe in that. I believe it needs to be a bigger tournament."

