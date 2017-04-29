ST. GEORGE — Three men who troopers say were not wearing seat belts died Saturday following a single-vehicle rollover accident near St. George.

Driver Michael James, 21, of St. George, and passenger Jason Fahsel, 26, died at the scene of the accident after both were ejected when the Dodge Durango they were traveling in left the roadway and rolled while southbound on state Route 18 around 11 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Another passenger, Timothy Fahsel, 22, of St. George, was also ejected during the incident. He was transported by helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he later died. An additional passenger — and the only occupant wearing a seat belt — survived the accident with only minor injuries, UHP troopers said.

The driver over-corrected after drifting left, slid sideways onto rocks and gravel, then flipped once, causing three of the four occupants to be ejected before the vehicle landed back on its wheels, according to the UHP. Speed is being considered as a factor in on ongoing investigation.

The four men were returning to St. George from a camping trip to Baker.