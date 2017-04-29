PROVO — The BYU baseball team recently acquired first place in the West Coast Conference standings, with Saturday's 11-5 win over San Francisco giving a glimpse as to how it's been accomplished.

The Cougars showed forth solid hitting up and down the lineup, coupled with close-down pitching in the later innings, but it was perhaps the team's resilient attitude that stood out to coach Mike Littlewood after Saturday's win. For the third straight game, Littlewood's team gave up a run in the first inning, only to come back strong to win comfortably.

"Some years we would kind of panic and feel that the game's over, but it doesn't matter (this year)," Littlewood said. "The feel in that dugout until that last out is that we have a chance to win, and that's a really nice feeling to have."

The Cougars' resilient attitude helped provide a big third inning on Saturday to the tune of six players crossing the plate for a 6-1 lead.

Leadoff hitter Brennon Anderson started things off with a double, and was then brought home with an RBI single off the bat of Tanner Chauncey. Keaton Kringlen advanced Chaucey to third with a double before Brock Hale cleaned things up with a towering home run over the center-field wall. Two batters later saw Bronson Larsen hit a rocket over the left-field scoreboard as the Cougars took command.

"Our lineup is just relentless," Littlewood said. "We can score in every inning, and a lot of teams have to get to the middle of their order or the first of their order to be able to score, but it doesn't matter (for us.) We have good enough hitters up and down the lineup."

Anderson again touched home in the fourth — courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Daniel Schneemann for a 7-1 lead before the Dons showed some life by scoring two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to put the lead at 7-4. Littlewood then called on his bullpen, with Keaton Cenatiempo and Aaron Cross meeting the challenge.

Cenatiempo pitched the Cougars out of some trouble in the sixth while Cross shut things down in the seventh and the eighth — yielding just one bases-on-balls in his two innings pitched.

"We have a great bullpen, and I can't get as many innings as I'd like because we have so many good guys that can go out there at any moment," Cross said. "But it's nice to go out there and just compete."

The Cougar bats came alive again in the bottom of the seventh, with Chauncey leading things off with his first home run of the season. Larsen then contributed an RBI single and Nate Favero a 2-RBI single — giving the Cougars a nice 11-4 cushion heading into the final two innings.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 25-14 and 14-4 in WCC play.

"We're extremely confident," Cross said after taking three straight from the Dons and two out of three on the road from San Diego the weekend prior. "We've really picked it up late and the guys — we know that we can beat anyone."

Next up for the Cougars is a road game against Utah Valley on Tuesday before returning to conference play and a three-game set on the road against Santa Clara.

