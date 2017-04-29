The five Dixie State softball seniors stop for a picture following Senior Day festivities on Saturday at Karl Brooks Field. (From Left to Right: Shelby Yung, Mallory Paulson, Josey Hartman, Brooklyn Beardshear and Arista Honey.)

No. 24 Dixie State softball rolled to a Pacific West Conference doubleheader sweep, 15-0 and 10-2, over Academy of Art on Saturday on Senior Day at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (39-12, 24-8 PacWest) honored their five seniors prior to the start of the doubleheader, and not long after, Mallory Paulson blasted a towering grand slam over the center field fence to give Dixie State a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the first game. Four batters later, Josey Hartman found the gap in right-center field for a two-RBI double to push the lead to 6-0. Two hits, six RBIs and all came from the bats of two seniors, setting the tone for an extraordinary Senior Day that would see the seniors combine for a 9-of-16 (.562) day with 13 RBIs and nine walks. Brooklyn Beardshear (17-6) then sealed the deal in the pitcher’s circle, earning two wins while allowing just four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings pitched.

Game one

After Paulson’s grand slam and Hartman’s two-RBI double, the Trailblazers pushed the lead to 7-0 in the first inning after Hartman advanced to third, then scored on two separate ART-U wild pitches.

Dixie State picked up where it left off in the second inning, adding to the lead with RBI singles from Arista Honey and Dani Bartholf. After two complete, the DSU lead was 9-0.

The Trailblazers erupted for six more runs in the bottom of the third inning, pushing the game to the final tally of 15-0. Shelby Yung and Taylor Godfrey each picked up an RBI early in the inning to set the tone. After an ART-U walk to load the bases, Riley Tyteca followed her senior leader’s example and crushed the 0-2 pitch past the scoreboard in right field for DSU’s second grand slam of the day.

Dixie State then sealed the deal with solid defense, as the Urban Knights put runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings, but each time, Hartman made extraordinary plays at shortstop to turn double plays to end each inning.

Paulson and Tyteca each finished the game 1-for-1 with four RBIs, while Paulson also drew two walks. Hartman added a hit with two RBIs and two walks, while Dani Bartholf added a 2-for-2 performance with an RBI. Beardshear earned her first win of the day, allowing two hits with four strikeouts in three innings of work.

Game two

Like the first game, Dixie State built an early lead in game two. Janessa Bassett opened the bottom half of the first with a leadoff triple down the left-field line, then scored on a Bailey Gaffin sacrifice fly. Arista Honey later pushed the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single to right-center field.

The Trailblazers added to the lead in the second inning, when Hartman reached on an infield single, stole second and later scored when Gaffin pulled a two-run home run down the right-field line to push the lead to 4-0.

After a scoreless third inning, Dixie State broke the game open in the fourth, scoring five runs on five hits to extend the lead to 9-0. Yung opened the scoring in the frame, driving a two-RBI single through the right side to score Bassett and Hartman. Three batters later, Honey duplicated the feat with a two-RBI double to right center, followed by a Jessica Gonzalez RBI single to give the Trailblazers a 9-0 lead.

Academy of Art looked to extend the game in the fifth inning, scoring two runs on two hits to cut the lead below the five-inning mercy rule threshold at 9-2, but Dixie State had other plans.

Kaitlyn Delange sparked a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth with a single to left-center field, then stole second. After a Yung walk, Godfrey singled up the middle to score Delange from second to clinch the 10-2 win in walk-off fashion.

Four different DSU players logged multi-hit games in game two, led by Honey (2-3, three RBIs) and Yung (2-3, two RBIs). Beardshear earned her second win of the day, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in three innings of work. Alexis Barkwell entered the game in the fourth inning and also finished with two strikeouts.

Dixie State will now wait for the NCAA Division II Selection Show on Monday, May 8, to learn its opponent and location for this year’s West Regionals.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.