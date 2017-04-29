Utah Valley freshman Gabe Lysen tees off in the second round of play at the WAC Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday.

The Utah Valley University men's golf team remains in second place after two rounds of play at the 2017 WAC Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. The Wolverines carded an 11-over-par 295 in round two and remain in second place at 22-over-par 590 (295-295).

Utah Valley enters final round play on Sunday just five shots behind team leader Seattle U (+17). The Wolverines are in second place (+22) in front of UMKC (+24), New Mexico State (+24), UT Rio Grande Valley (+27), CSU Bakersfield (+55) and Chicago State (+98).

Gabe Lysen led the Wolverines on Saturday, carding a 1-over-par 72. The freshman is now tied for 11th with a two-round score of 5-over-par 147 (75-72). Lysen registered five birdies on the day, including four during his last six holes.

Blair Bursey shot a second-round score of 2-over-par 73 and is now tied for 19th with a two-round score of 8-over-par 150 (77-73). The junior recorded three birdies and 11 pars on the day.

JT Timmons and Ariel Elftman-Hanson each carded scores of 4-over-par 75 on Saturday. Timmons is now tied for 19th with a two-round score of 8-over-par 150 (75-75), while Elftman-Hanson is tied for the 17th spot at 7-over-par 149 (74-75).

Cedric Laverdure shot 5-over-par 76 in Saturday's second round and is now tied for 11th with a two-round score of 5-over-par 147 (71-76).

The Wolverines will play the final round of the WAC Championship on Sunday. UVU will begin teeing off at 10:15 a.m. PT. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.