SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials say they fatally shot a mountain lion that had found its way into a residential backyard in Salt Lake City.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sgt. Ray Loken says cougar sightings were reported starting about Friday afternoon in the city's Glendale neighborhood.

Authorities searched for hours until they spotted the animal trying to attack a house cat.

Loken says they chose to shoot the animal to euthanize him because the mountain lion appeared to be hungry and could pose a danger to humans or pets.

The mountain lion was shot about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Loken says tranquilizers are often used but that the shooting was the safest, most humane thing to do.