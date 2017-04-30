Wow! Anyone who thought Utah was boring learned last week how wrong they were. Rough-and-tumble politics doesn’t just occur among elected officials, as the University of Utah was kind enough to teach us. We offer our perspectives.

What are the ramifications from the University of Utah firing, and then a week later reinstating, Mary Beckerle as CEO at Huntsman Cancer Institute?

Pignanelli: "Being president of a major public university is the most political nonpolitical office around. " — Gordon Gee

This controversy demonstrates that smart university leaders with fancy degrees can commit silly mistakes more typical of college freshmen.

Almost every Utahn benefits from the ecumenical generosity of Jon and Karen Huntsman. Utah, and this country, is a better place because of their values. My firm is proud to represent the Huntsman Foundation and I have firsthand experience of their personal dedication to eradicating cancer for all humanity. Thus, the university’s failure to personally contact Huntsman and Dr. Beckerle about her demotion was a massive underserved discourtesy. Downtown panhandlers are treated less rudely.

Further, Utahns were confused why the successful Huntsman Cancer Institute, under the direction of extremely competent Beckerle, needed fixing. They smelled a bureaucratic shuffle that created more harm than good.

This is not how we roll in Utah.

The state sighed in relief when President David Pershing and university trustees reversed the decision and created an atmosphere more conducive to the institute. But the bell cannot be unrung.

Lawmakers, appreciative of the public-private partnership with the Huntsmans, will scrutinize university actions on various levels. Confidence in the University Health Services leadership is jeopardized. Loyal alumni — like me — are embarrassed by our alma mater.

Hopefully, the crash course of Simple Politics 101 these academic leaders received last week will not be too costly for the rest of us.

Webb: Let’s see. Mary Beckerle is back on the job. David Pershing is still president. Jon Huntsman Sr. is no longer calling people like revered community leader and former LDS Church Presiding Bishop H. David Burton incompetent. Even the enormously maligned Vivian Lee, CEO of U. Health Care, appears so far to be keeping her job.

So — no harm, no foul? Everyone is happy?

What the heck just happened here?

We don’t know why Beckerle was abruptly fired. We don’t know why it was done in such a ham-handed way or why smart people like Pershing and Lee thought they could pull it off. We don’t know who gave Pershing and the U. trustees “bad information.”

This is a bizarre and astonishing episode and should be studied in all U. of U. public relations and human resource management classes as a case study in how not to do it.

But if everyone else is happy, I’m happy, too.

If Congressman Jason Chaffetz retires early, the governor is required to call an election to fill the vacancy. This has prompted a huge fight over election procedures, especially proposals to allow political party delegates to choose party nominees without giving all party voters a chance to participate.

Pignanelli: This is a massively fun issue. House Speaker Greg Hughes (and potential congressional candidate) expresses legitimate concerns with a lengthy process. To avoid costs, the governor's office and others hope to piggyback on current convention and municipal election schedules. Politicos are analyzing how various options benefit possible contenders. Interim Government Operations Committee chairmen Sen. Wayne Harper and Rep. Jeremy Peterson will lead discussions on the issue in a May hearing.

Webb: This is an important test of whether Utah’s election process will be open to all voters, in the spirit of the Count My Vote/SB54 compromise, or whether it will be controlled by party insiders who will choose one of their own and exclude everyone else.

The reality is that a Republican is going to win a special election in this district. So if a relatively few mostly far-right delegates choose the Republican nominee, the election is essentially over. All other voters are disenfranchised. In such a closed process, mainstream candidates like Provo Mayor John Curtis won’t have a chance.

To his credit, Gov. Gary Herbert seems to be promoting an open process, following current election practices, where anyone who wants to run can have a shot. That makes sense, even if it is a longer process. The winner could be in office for decades. Do it right the first time.

President Donald Trump announced a review of national monuments created by presidential decree, with the recent Bear Ears designation especially targeted. Where is this going?

Pignanelli: Insiders are predicting a compromise from the Trump administration — dramatically reduced acreage of the Bears Ears designation with enough to protect Native American antiquities and other unique features. There are no serious conjectures regarding the Escalante Monument.

Webb: Despite the wailing by leftist activist groups, the review will be good for Utah. The Antiquities Act was badly abused by the Clinton and Obama administrations. It was great to hear a president and vice president speak of federal overreach and “putting the states back in charge.”

I’m confident that strong protections will continue for the significant parts of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase. But they might be reduced in size, and that would be a very good thing.

Trump could be a truly transformational president if he applied these principles of balanced federalism in other areas of government.