Over the past several months, there have been many incorrect statements in the public discourse regarding The Road Home and how it delivers services to people in need. The Road Home would like to take this opportunity to make people aware of some key facts regarding how we provide services and manage the shelter facilities.

Regardless of what brings a person in need to any shelter operated by The Road Home, our mission remains constant: to help people out of homelessness and back into the community. The agency reaches out broadly to people in need.

The majority of people seeking shelter are individuals and families experiencing life-altering circumstances that render them temporarily homeless. Nearly 90 percent of this population never return to shelter.

The Road Home also serves people who are in serious personal distress, including people in the throes of addiction. We do not allow the possession or use of illicit drugs in any shelter we operate.

The Road Home has a check-in process with everyone staying in the shelter to prohibit contraband, including illegal drugs and paraphernalia, from entering the shelters.

The downtown shelter, thanks to the help of private funding partners, has security teams on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help maintain order.

Anyone discovered using or having illicit drugs on shelter premises is removed immediately.

With respect to the downtown shelter on Rio Grande Street, The Road Home actively partners with Central Command at Salt Lake City Police Department, as well as with the officers on the front lines, to assist their efforts to serve our neighborhoods. SLCPD has always been and will continue to be welcome.

The Road Home has no financial incentive to increase the number of people staying at a shelter. While some shelters in other cities have a fee-for-service structure that incentivizes allowing higher numbers of people in shelter, The Road Home does not.

In 2007, 3,781 individuals turned to The Road Home for emergency shelter. By 2016, that number had climbed to more than 8,077 individuals.

The high number of people turning to the downtown shelter is a reflection of our increasing population, the increased demand for emergency shelter nationwide, and likely the growing lack of deeply affordable housing.

The team at the Road Home believes that the lives of the homeless in our communities across Utah, and across our nation, will be improved when there is greater access to safe, decent, deeply affordable housing, as well as greater access to a broad array of comprehensive health and social services for those who have for too long suffered without help.

The Road Home has worked for many years to be an integral part of the solution. Solving homelessness in Utah’s communities is a complex problem that will take continued collaboration and innovation with local and state organizations. The Road Home will continue to be part of the process, while using best practices and innovation to safely and efficiently provide shelter to individuals and families in need.

Blaine Walker is president of the Board of Trustees for The Road Home.