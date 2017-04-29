Jazz fans cheer after a dunk as the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers compete in game 6 of the NBA playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 28, 2017.

LOS ANGELES — The quote of the night on Friday belonged to the person who deserves it every night: L.A. coach Doc Rivers.

Someone should retire the award in his name.

He skipped the standard clichés and went straight to the heart of Sunday’s Jazz vs. Clippers affair: Game 7s are the best.

“They’re awesome. They’re awesome,” Rivers said. “This series deserves a Game 7. It really does.”

The teams have identical win-loss records after an entire season, plus playoffs.

“We deserve a Game 7,” Rivers continued. “Now we gotta do something about it.”

Like, for instance, play another thriller. That would be only appropriate. But the thing everyone really deserves is a game in which everybody is healthy.

Silly idea, but people can dream.

Sunday at the Staples Center, the teams will decide which one earns the privilege of losing to Golden State — or so the record would indicate. The Warriors went 7-1 against Utah and Los Angeles combined in the regular season.

At the same time, it’s good to live in the moment. Who (besides the TV networks) knows what tomorrow brings. TV decides when teams play. If networks thought they could get high viewership, they’d schedule games at 3 a.m. Instead, they go with the next best thing: staging games at inconvenient times, such as the one they played Friday at 8:40 in Salt Lake.

But Rivers’ point about the teams deserving a Game 7 is fair. Both have played hard and avoided excessive excuse-making. Both have adapted and won with major players sidelined. Both belong in the conference semifinals, though only one will get there. And both have won twice on the road in this series.

It’s not only the teams that deserve a Game 7, though. The coaches do, too. Both have had a difficult time adjusting to the never-ending flow of injuries. L.A. began the series without Austin Rivers, who played a big part in the Clippers’ win on Friday. Blake Griffin, the power forward who glides like a guard, is out for the season after an injury in Game 3. Not to be outdone, the Jazz played three games without Rudy Gobert and one minus Gordon Hayward. Alec Burks hasn’t gotten out of his dress suit.

If nothing else, the coaches deserve this game just because they put up with the media sessions, which haven’t been terribly enlightening. Quin Snyder has addressed injuries and inexperience dozens of times in the postseason. Same questions, same answers.

Additionally, fans of both teams deserve a Game 7, just because they’ve filled their arenas for every game. And because they care enough to make funny signs, not the least being the one in Utah that showed Joe Ingles, a former Clipper, in an L.A. uniform, above the caption: “Greatest Clipper Player Ever.”

It’s not like the Jazz and Clippers crowds are similar. L.A.’s is typically subdued and cool, even in the postseason. But there’s a nice laser and light show during introductions that deserves credit.

Because the Clippers have seldom been good over the years, they’ve had a hard time competing for the affection of Los Angelenos. The Laker brand is still strong. Mostly the Clippers attract B-list celebrities.

It’s not easy sharing a building with one of the most storied franchises in history.

Clippers fans deserve a great series because they’ve bypassed the Lakers and bought in with the team from Playa Vista.

The Jazz’s crowd is a different deal. It’s anonymous and deafening, with just an occasional celebrity.

Owners of both teams deserve this because, at the cost of salaries, they probably don’t cash in until the playoffs.

But for a truly great Game 7, the best players must play. The Jazz’s Rudy Gobert sat in the locker room after Game 6 on Friday, his sprained left ankle in a bucket of ice water. Which brings up the one thing everybody deserves: two fully healthy teams going at it. That’s the big drawback of this series.

Nobody will see two good teams at their absolute best.