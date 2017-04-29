The Westminster men’s lacrosse team saw its regular season come to an end with a 15-8 loss at No. 17 Colorado Mesa in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game at Walker Field.

Westminster finished its regular season with a 7-6 overall record, and the Griffins went 6-4 in RMAC games. They will be the No. 3 seed at next week’s RMAC Tournament being hosted by Colorado Mesa.

After Troy Vance and Thomas Sarjeant scored consecutive first quarter goals for the Griffins, the game was even at 2-2. Colorado Mesa (14-2, 9-1 RMAC) scored seven of the game’s next eight goals to build a 9-3 lead early in the third quarter.

The Griffins were able to trim the deficit to 10-7 at the 2:06 mark of the third after Vance scored twice and then Brian Dejesus tallied a man-up goal. Mesa put the game away with five-straight goals to earn a season sweep of the Griffins.

Mesa was able to finish the game with a 50-29 edge in shots behind winning 19-of-27 faceoffs. The home side also forced the Griffins into 16 turnovers while only committing five themselves.

Westminster was able to keep the game within reach thanks to 17 saves from Conner McFarlane in the first three quarters. McFarlane hade nine of those stops in the first quarter.

Vance finished the afternoon with a game-high four goals. He took six shots on the day and had one ground ball. Sarjeant had two goals on five shots with Dejesus and Nick Stasch recording the other goals for the Griffins. Bridger Fisher had the team’s only assist.

The Griffins were 16-of-19 in clearing attempts and scored twice on seven extra-man opportunities.

McFarlane and Christian Pompoco led the team with two ground balls apiece. Braeden Pelly had two caused turnovers.

Mesa got goals from 10 different players with Steve Brandenburg leading the way with three. Jake Douglas had two goals and two assists.

Westminster faces second-seeded Rockhurst in the semifinals of the RMAC Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. The winner will play the winner between top-seeded Mesa and No. 4-seed Adams State in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. All the games will be played at Walker Field and broadcast live on the RMAC Network.