The Weber State men's golf team slipped one spot to second on day two of the Big Sky Conference Championships, held at Boulder Creek Golf Club, as Sacramento State made a big move on the day to take the lead.

The Wildcats shot a team total of 304 on the day, only one shot off their opening round score, but dropped 19 shots to the Hornets, who posted a phenomenal 3-under-par 285 on the day as conditions at the course remained windy.

Sean Badger stepped up to lead Weber State on the day, shooting a 2-over-par 74. Badger posted a pair of bogeys on the opening nine to go out in 38, and birdies on holes 13 and 16 got him back to even par before a pair of closing bogeys saw him come in with a 36 on the back nine. Badger holds a two-round total of 153 and moved up five spots into a tie for 11th overall.

Aaron Beverly of Sacramento State posted a 2-under-par 70 in the second round to assume the individual lead with a 1-under-par total of 143. He leads Hartford's Elias Gross, who shot a second-round best 69, by a single shot. Wonje Choi matched Gross at 69 on the day and moved into a third place at 1-over-par 145. Robert Parden also scored in red figures for the Hornets, shooting 70 to move into a tie for fifth at 147.

Sacramento State built an 18 shot lead on the day and has a two-round total of 589. The Wildcats are second at 607, while Northern Colorado is two shots back of WSU in third at 609. Southern Utah moved up two spots with the second-best team score of the day, posting a 300 to jump into fourth at 619. Hartford dropped a spot to fifth and is one shot behind the Thunderbirds at 620.

Kyler Dearden, the Wildcats' round one leader, carded three birdies on the day, but a pair of triple bogeys were costly in an otherwise nice round. He posted a 6-over-par 78 on the day. Dearden dropped from a tie for the overall lead into sixth place.

Alex Herzog finished strong with a pair of birdies to go 2-under par in his final six holes and record another solid score with a 76 in the second round. His two-round total of 151 is tied for seventh overall.

Like Herzog, Boston Watts carded a pair of birdies coming in to post a 4-over-par 76 on the day. The freshman has a two-round total of 155 and is tied for 16th place with 18 holes remaining.

Lee Shepherd posted a pair of birdies on his scorecard en route to a second round 79 and has a total of 156, which is tied for 19th.

The final 18 holes of the tournament will be held on Sunday beginning at 8:00 a.m. MDT. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.