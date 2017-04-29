Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a defensive rebound over LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) as the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers compete in game 6 of the NBA playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 28, 2017.

I tried to play through it, but it was a little too much. It should be better Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — It wouldn’t be a playoff game — heck any type of game — if the Utah Jazz didn’t have an injury to worry about.

Once again, Rudy Gobert’s health is in question as the Jazz prepare for a game. The Stifle Tower was diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain after Friday’s loss to the Clippers, but he’s hopeful it won’t hamper him as Utah travels to L.A. for the biggest game of the season.

The injury kept Gobert out of the final minutes of the Game 6 setback, which evened this entertaining first-round series at three wins apiece.

“It’s OK. It’s a sprained ankle, nothing broken,” Gobert said after soaking his foot in ice water late Friday night. “I tried to play through it, but it was a little too much. It should be better Sunday.”

Utah didn’t practice Saturday before flying out to Southern California, and Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn’t want to elaborate on the severity of Gobert’s injury.

Unfortunately, Utah had to play without Gobert for the first three games of this series after the 7-foot-1 center injured his knee early in Game 1.

“There will be some carry over from that (ankle injury). He was hurting enough to not be effective,” Snyder said. “He didn’t finish the game, so hopefully it’s a quick turn, but sometimes those things in the course of a day or a day-and-a-half, you improve. He knows what’s at stake.”

STILL CONFIDENT: It’s no secret that Rodney Hood and Joe Ingles have been struggling of late in this series. Ingles hasn’t scored in two games, missing all eight attempts in Games 5 and 6. Hood only had four points on 2-of-10 shooting Friday after missing 11 of 17 shots in the previous game.

Snyder admitted he needs the two wings to be “efficient” in order to advance, but he isn’t concerned. He also credited them for being terrific at times this series.

“My confidence never really wanes in those guys, because I see them every day. I know the body of work that they’ve put in over the course of a season,” Snyder said. “Whether one of our guys plays well or doesn’t play as well, I don’t gravitate to confidence as much as I do looking at how we can help them and give them an opportunity to play better. In Rodney’s case, he had some clean looks. If he gets them again, he shoots them again, I think he makes them.”

Snyder was asked if he offers encouraging words to the guys to boost their confidence.

“I think it’s beyond encouragement. Once you’re to this point of the year, they know the confidence I have in them. To the extent that I can reinforce that in a timely way, absolutely,” Snyder said. “More than anything, I think that guys on our staff do a great job of that, whether it’s (assistants) Johnnie Bryant or Zac Guthrie. Look at Joe (with Guthrie). They’re talking, getting shots.”

Ingles came in for some extra shots before the team departed for L.A.

“They’ve been here,” Snyder continued. “They’ve come off good games and strung them together. They’ve come off tough games and had good games. That’s part of being a player and moving forward and getting to the next play, the next shot, the next opportunity.”

GOOD LOOK: In Game 1, the Jazz didn’t call a timeout with 13 seconds left after Chris Paul tied the score, and it worked to perfection as veteran Joe Johnson worked his magic and won the contest on a pretty floater at the buzzer. Utah made a furious rally late in Game 6, trimming a 14-point lead to three, and again chose to not call a timeout after getting the ball back while trailing by three with 15 seconds remaining.

This time, Johnson’s luck ran out. He missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining while being hounded by Clippers big DeAndre Jordan.

Snyder wasn’t second-guessing himself, though. He would’ve wanted to get the ball in the hands of Johnson or Gordon Hayward for a game-tying attempt anyway.

“That’s his game, freeing himself in those situations and being able to get something good off,” Snyder said of Johnson. “He got a good shot off, too. You have to be careful for me not to make judgments on late-game strategy whether the ball goes in or not.”

Snyder only wishes the Jazz would’ve tried to get Jordan, an All-Star and defensive power, away from Johnson.

“I would’ve preferred that to not be the case, but players are playing,” he said. “You look back on that. Maybe he hits the shot over Jordan and you’re happy that happens. I have every bit of confidence in him. Had we called timeout, we probably would’ve tried to get the ball back to him in a similar spot.”

DRAFT PREP: The Jazz held the first of dozens of pre-draft workouts Saturday. The first group included six players: Texas guard Andrew Jones, Northeastern guard T.J. Williams, UConn wing Rodney Purvis, Michigan wing Zak Irvin, Michigan big D.J. Wilson and George Washington big Tyler Cavanaugh.

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody