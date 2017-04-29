Seniors McKenna Bull and Ashley Thompson helped lead No. 20/21 BYU softball to an 11-0 run-rule win against San Diego to complete the series sweep on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon at Gail Miller Field.

“This was an exceptional Senior Day," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "Not only did the team play well, but all four seniors contributed and played a big role in the dominating win. I'm very proud of our senior class and our entire team."

With the win, BYU (36-10, 9-0 West Coast Conference) pushes its win streak to 15 games and remains the only undefeated team in conference play. San Diego fell to 20-21 (6-6 WCC) on the year. This is the first time the Cougars have swept a WCC series with three run-rule wins. Additionally, BYU has four run-rule wins in a row for the first time since 2008.

Libby Sugg went 2-for-2, scoring three RBIs and two runs. Thompson went 3-for-3, scoring two runs and one RBI. Bull pitched in all five innings of the mercy-rule game, increasing her BYU record 36.2 straight scoreless innings pitched. She had seven strikeouts in the game and helped the Cougars to their 15th shutout of the season.

The BYU bats were hot right from the start. Lexi Tarrow drilled a ball to left field in the bottom of the first, scoring Rylee Jensen. Sugg followed that with a three-run home run, her 10th of the year, to extend the lead to 4-0. In the next at-bat, Thompson drilled her eighth homer of the season to center field, making it 5-0. The two home runs were the first back-to-back homers of the season. Jensen then hit a ball to left field in her second at-bat of the inning, allowing Alexa Strid’s run to increase the advantage to 6-0.

Bull had a trio of strikeouts to start the top of the second to force the Toreros to go three up, three down. In the bottom of the inning, a Strid hit scored two more for BYU, extending the advantage to 8-0.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Tarrow scored following a San Diego error, but the Cougars couldn’t convert more runs after that, keeping the score 9-0.

In the fourth, McKenzie St. Clair scored on a sacrifice fly by Allie Hancock and Madison Merrell scored on a Lauren Bell single to make it 11-0.

The Toreros couldn’t score in the top of the fifth, giving the Cougars the game victory due to the mercy rule.

Following the conclusion of the game, BYU’s four seniors were honored for Senior Day: Bell, Bull, St. Clair and Thompson.

The Cougars remain at home for their next game, facing Grand Canyon on Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. MDT, in a non-conference matchup. The game will be streamed live on TheW.tv.